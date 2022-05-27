Hemodiaz Lifesciences Pvt Ltd wins the "Most Trusted Medical Equipment Manufacturer in India" at Global Excellence Award 2022

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/PNN): Hemodiaz Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, also known by its brand name Dr Diaz, bagged the "Most Trusted Medical Equipment Manufacturer in India" at Global Excellence Award 2022.

The third edition of the prestigious corporate award event - Global Excellence Awards 2022 - was organized on May 8, 2022, in Mumbai, where Hemodiaz Lifesciences received the honour.

Earlier this year, the company also shared the opportunity of participating in the Nepal Medical Show 2022 and the India Med Expo 2022. With the latest recognition, the company moves one step ahead in its goal of becoming India's most prominent name in the field of medical equipment manufacturing.

Hemodiaz Lifesciences was founded in 1998 by Vipin Dhawan. Initially, the company was focused on exporting medical equipment to other countries.

However, after locating the growth opportunity in the medical device manufacturing sector, the company solely concentrated on manufacturing top-notch medical equipment for home and hospital setups.

Very soon, Hemodiaz established its brand name - Dr Diaz - in the Indian medical equipment manufacturing marketplace. The brand specializes in providing a wide range of health care equipment, including ECG machines, syringe pumps, infusion pumps, hospital ICU beds, blood & fluid warmer, thermometers, CT scan machines, oxygen concentrators, ENT tables, pulse oximeters, sanitary napkins, and wheelchair among many others.

In addition, the company has a one-of-its-kind air ambulance service with 24x7 assistance. It also assists in Home ICU setup in collaboration with renowned hospitals and reputed doctors.

Receiving the award, Ashish Dhawan, the Director of Hemodiaz Lifesciences, remarks, "Hemodiaz Lifesciences has always been dedicated to delivering the highest-quality medical devices and healthcare services at minimum cost. With a vision of becoming India's No. 1 healthcare equipment manufacturer, we are taking proactive steps to raise the quality of our products and services. This award results from our entire workforce's continuous hard work, dedication, and resilience. I hope we shall continue on this path of growth and success in the coming times."

Hemodiaz is a well-reputed name that caters to the hospital setup needs of the healthcare facilities. It is a leading hospital electrical wiring installation service in India.

The company is home to expert engineers who deliver seamless and cost-effective electrical wiring services for the hospitals regardless of the size of the facility. In addition, its 24X7 customer support adds to the company's customer-centricity.

At Hemodiaz, a dedicated team of professionals oversees the entire manufacturing process, ensuring that every product is tailored to international norms and standards. Riding its strong focus on quality control, the brand is now the "Most Trusted Medical Equipment Manufacturer in India."

