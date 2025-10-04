PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: The fourth edition of HOMETHON 2025 Property Expo, organised by NAREDCO Maharashtra, successfully concluded after three days of record-breaking engagement, emerging as a definitive platform for homebuyers, developers, investors, and policymakers. The mega property expo showcased over 500 real estate projects from around 100 developers, collectively representing new launches worth more than ₹1 Lakh crore, and attracted thousands of prospective homebuyers to the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. On Day 1 of the expo, The Real Estate Conclave drew 2,500+ channel partners, spotlighting strong housing absorption across MMR, powered by rising demand and a tech-driven developer-channel ecosystem.

The inaugural session set a visionary tone, with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik highlighting the state's focus on structured, sustainable, and people-first development. Announcing upcoming tenders for the State Transport Corporation's bus depots, he encouraged developers to actively participate in shaping Maharashtra's urban landscape.

Prashant Sharma, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, noted that the expo's theme, "Re-matching Maharashtra with Global Alliances to Create Local Impact," reflects the state's commitment to fostering global partnerships alongside local inclusivity. Special addresses from Sandeep Runwal, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO Maharashtra; Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO India; and Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO India, reinforced Maharashtra's position as the growth engine of India's real estate sector.

During 'The Realtor's Conclave', industry leaders emphasised the sector's digital transformation. Evaluating how the real estate sector is thriving, Mr Kamlesh Thakur, Vice President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, said, "The real estate industry is re-booting and exploring new-normal opportunities." Analysing how the market of MMR is undergoing a change in terms of housing sales with new-age solution,s Mr Vikas Jain, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen and CEO of Labdhi Lifestyle said, "There is a shift in the way homes are sold through technology interventions and the channel partners' contribution is significant." He further pressed on the need to educate the channel partners to get acquainted with new digital technologies. In a Fireside Chat, Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO, Xanadu Group, and Anirudh Khandelwal, MD, Khandelwal Groupe, highlighted leveraging technology to take projects to the customer's doorstep.

Mr Kamlesh Thakur, Vice President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, Mr Rishabh Siroya, Founder at Siroya Group, Mr Vikas Jain, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen and CEO of Labdhi Lifestyle, Mr Hitesh Bhagtani, Treasurer of NAREDCO Maharashtra, Mr Amit Bathija, Director of Paradise Group, Mr Rajendra Chaturvedi, Chairman of Shreepati Group, and Mr Atit Shah, CFO at Atharv Lifestyle were key participants in the Developers' Panel at The Realtor's Conclave.

Attended by over 2,500 channel partners, the Realtor's Conclave underscored strong housing absorption across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, fueled by robust demand and a tech-enabled developer-channel ecosystem.

Day 2 focused on market dynamics and investment confidence. The panel "Why Foreign Capital is Betting Big on Indian Real Estate" underscored international investor interest in India, while "Forging the Future of Mumbai" explored how the city balances heritage, resilience, and global aspirations. Rajesh Doshi, Secretary, NAREDCO Maharashtra, emphasised Mumbai's infrastructure readiness in tandem with population growth.

HOMETHON 2025 also celebrated women in real estate through the Women Achievers Awards 2025, graced by actress Anusha Dandekar, who lauded the contribution of women in shaping dreams of homeownership. Adding a touch of glamour, actor Siddharth Jadhav engaged with visitors on Day 3, complementing the launch of new residential projects across Maharashtra.

With its unique blend of vision, investment insights, and celebration of homeownership, HOMETHON 2025 has firmly established itself as India's premier real estate platform. The event not only highlighted Maharashtra's leadership in real estate but also charted a visionary path for the future of the sector across India.

HOMETHON 2025 was proudly supported by an esteemed lineup of lead partners, including City Lift, The Guardian, SBI, Lexicon, Trilegal, Jaguar, JLL, and NextKraft, alongside supporting partners RR Kabel, RR Parkon, Hiranandani Communities, K. Raheja, and Listen Lights.

