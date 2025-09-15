BusinessWire India

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], September 15: Housepital Home Healthcare, founded in 2017 by Divyanu Gupta and Nikita Gupta is strengthening its position as a pioneering force in India's healthcare landscape. It is leading the way in transforming patient recovery by emphasising healing in the comfort of one's home delivering comprehensive care and hospital-level medical services directly to patients' homes. The focus has been on moving the services beyond the hospital walls and providing elderly care, oncology support, post-operative recovery, and prioritizing healing in a more personalised setting.

Since inception, Housepital has been entirely bootstrapped and has already touched over 28,000 lives in Delhi-NCR. With plans to expand across North India, the company has forged partnerships with leading hospitals and pharmacies, streamlining post-discharge transitions and ensuring that patients never feel alone in their recovery journey.

Additionally, technology is another pillar of Housepital's model. Through remote monitoring, real-time reporting, and digital scheduling, doctors and families can track recovery progress with transparency and confidence -- making care both efficient and reassuring.

The endeavour is to bridge the critical gap caused by inadequate post-discharge support. By seamlessly integrating advanced medical expertise with the comfort of home and providing services from highly trained ICU professionals and skilled nurses to state-of-art medical equipment. Undertaking this approach helps ensure continuity of care, providing accessible and effective care in a home setting.

Nikita Gupta, Co-Founder, Housepital, said, "We at Housepital work towards making healing stress free, accessible, and truly personal. Professionals are trained to not only bring clinical excellence but also the aspect of care and empathy to ensure a more personalised healing journey for patients. This helps ensure that care is not merely transactional, but a journey marked with healing tailored to each individual's needs. Furthermore, by addressing the patient's medical and personal, we aim to transform healthcare seamless and human centric."

With healthcare moving past the hospital walls to embrace comfort care at home, Housepital is leading the charge, demonstrating that healing can thrive in the presence of loved ones and the comfort of home.

