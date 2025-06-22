Business News | Housing Sales in Top Cities Fall Below 1 Lakh Unit, First Time in 14 Quarters: PropEquity Report

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Housing sales in India's top cities in Q2 2025 (April-June) fell below one lakh unit mark for the first time since Q3-2021 while supply remained below this threshold for the fourth consecutive quarter as per a report.

Sales fell by 19 per cent on year-on-year basis to 94,864 units while supply fell by 30 per cent on year-on-year to 82,027 units in the April-June period of 2025, according to a report by NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity.

Housing sales stood at 116,432 units and supply stood at 117,208 units in April-June period of 2024.

According to the report, housing sales fell year-on-year in 7 out of the 9 cities with Mumbai and Thane witnessing the sharpest fall at 34 per cent each while Delhi-NCR at 16 per cent and Chennai at 9 per cent were the only two cities that saw a rise in sales in April-June of 2025.

Similarly, housing supply fell in six out of the nine cities with Mumbai recording the sharpest fall at 61 per cent while three cities saw rise in supply, namely Delhi NCR at 37 per cent, Hyderabad at 19 per cent and Chennai at 6 per cent in April-June of 2025.

Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity said, "This is for the first time since Q3 2021 (July-September) that housing sales have fallen below 1 lakh unit mark. Supply, too, has stayed below 1 lakh unit mark for the fourth consecutive quarter. There has been a decline in both sales and supply on Q-o-Q basis in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai as these cities recorded their high in 2023 and 2024, and are now stabilising to their normal pace."

"Delhi-NCR has witnessed the maximum growth in this quarter owing to rise in supply in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida."

According to the report, housing sales in top 9 cities fell by 10 per cent while supply rose by 2 per cent on quarter-on-quarter basis. While Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Delhi-NCR saw a rise in supply, the sales rose in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR. (ANI)

