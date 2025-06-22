Business News | Housing Sales in Top Cities Fall Below 1 Lakh Unit, First Time in 14 Quarters: PropEquity Report

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Housing sales in India's top cities in Q2 2025 (April-June) fell below 1 lakh unit mark for the first time since Q3-2021 while supply remained below this threshold for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Agency News ANI| Jun 22, 2025 02:32 PM IST
berwal and Sanjeev Seth No Longer Together in Real Life, Actress Shares Post
  • Lifestyle
    Alia Bhatt is Obsessed with Braids, 5 Pics That Prove This (View Pics) Alia Bhatt is Obsessed with Braids, 5 Pics That Prove This (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Did a Bungee Jumping Platform Collapse in Manali? Here’s a Fact Check of Video Going Viral Did a Bungee Jumping Platform Collapse in Manali? Here’s a Fact Check of Video Going Viral
  • Festivals
    World Rainforest Day 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Powerful Quotes, Greetings, Slogans, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Green Lungs of the Earth World Rainforest Day 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Powerful Quotes, Greetings, Slogans, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Green Lungs of the Earth
  • Videos
    IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: England Fightback in Equally-Matched Encounter IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: England Fightback in Equally-Matched Encounter
    • Close
    Search

    Business News | Housing Sales in Top Cities Fall Below 1 Lakh Unit, First Time in 14 Quarters: PropEquity Report

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Housing sales in India's top cities in Q2 2025 (April-June) fell below 1 lakh unit mark for the first time since Q3-2021 while supply remained below this threshold for the fourth consecutive quarter.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 22, 2025 02:32 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | Housing Sales in Top Cities Fall Below 1 Lakh Unit, First Time in 14 Quarters: PropEquity Report
    Representative Image

    New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Housing sales in India's top cities in Q2 2025 (April-June) fell below one lakh unit mark for the first time since Q3-2021 while supply remained below this threshold for the fourth consecutive quarter as per a report.

    Sales fell by 19 per cent on year-on-year basis to 94,864 units while supply fell by 30 per cent on year-on-year to 82,027 units in the April-June period of 2025, according to a report by NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity.

    Also Read | British Airways Flight BA276 Bound for London Makes Emergency Landing in Chennai After Middle East Airspace Closure Amid Iran, US, Israel Tensions.

    Housing sales stood at 116,432 units and supply stood at 117,208 units in April-June period of 2024.

    According to the report, housing sales fell year-on-year in 7 out of the 9 cities with Mumbai and Thane witnessing the sharpest fall at 34 per cent each while Delhi-NCR at 16 per cent and Chennai at 9 per cent were the only two cities that saw a rise in sales in April-June of 2025.

    Also Read | Pachuca Striker Salomon Rondon Speaks Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Clash Against Real Madrid, Says 'We Won't Be As Tired as We Were in Intercontinental Cup'.

    Similarly, housing supply fell in six out of the nine cities with Mumbai recording the sharpest fall at 61 per cent while three cities saw rise in supply, namely Delhi NCR at 37 per cent, Hyderabad at 19 per cent and Chennai at 6 per cent in April-June of 2025.

    Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity said, "This is for the first time since Q3 2021 (July-September) that housing sales have fallen below 1 lakh unit mark. Supply, too, has stayed below 1 lakh unit mark for the fourth consecutive quarter. There has been a decline in both sales and supply on Q-o-Q basis in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai as these cities recorded their high in 2023 and 2024, and are now stabilising to their normal pace."

    "Delhi-NCR has witnessed the maximum growth in this quarter owing to rise in supply in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida."

    According to the report, housing sales in top 9 cities fell by 10 per cent while supply rose by 2 per cent on quarter-on-quarter basis. While Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Delhi-NCR saw a rise in supply, the sales rose in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Close
    Search

    Business News | Housing Sales in Top Cities Fall Below 1 Lakh Unit, First Time in 14 Quarters: PropEquity Report

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Housing sales in India's top cities in Q2 2025 (April-June) fell below 1 lakh unit mark for the first time since Q3-2021 while supply remained below this threshold for the fourth consecutive quarter.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 22, 2025 02:32 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | Housing Sales in Top Cities Fall Below 1 Lakh Unit, First Time in 14 Quarters: PropEquity Report
    Representative Image

    New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Housing sales in India's top cities in Q2 2025 (April-June) fell below one lakh unit mark for the first time since Q3-2021 while supply remained below this threshold for the fourth consecutive quarter as per a report.

    Sales fell by 19 per cent on year-on-year basis to 94,864 units while supply fell by 30 per cent on year-on-year to 82,027 units in the April-June period of 2025, according to a report by NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity.

    Also Read | British Airways Flight BA276 Bound for London Makes Emergency Landing in Chennai After Middle East Airspace Closure Amid Iran, US, Israel Tensions.

    Housing sales stood at 116,432 units and supply stood at 117,208 units in April-June period of 2024.

    According to the report, housing sales fell year-on-year in 7 out of the 9 cities with Mumbai and Thane witnessing the sharpest fall at 34 per cent each while Delhi-NCR at 16 per cent and Chennai at 9 per cent were the only two cities that saw a rise in sales in April-June of 2025.

    Also Read | Pachuca Striker Salomon Rondon Speaks Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Clash Against Real Madrid, Says 'We Won't Be As Tired as We Were in Intercontinental Cup'.

    Similarly, housing supply fell in six out of the nine cities with Mumbai recording the sharpest fall at 61 per cent while three cities saw rise in supply, namely Delhi NCR at 37 per cent, Hyderabad at 19 per cent and Chennai at 6 per cent in April-June of 2025.

    Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity said, "This is for the first time since Q3 2021 (July-September) that housing sales have fallen below 1 lakh unit mark. Supply, too, has stayed below 1 lakh unit mark for the fourth consecutive quarter. There has been a decline in both sales and supply on Q-o-Q basis in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai as these cities recorded their high in 2023 and 2024, and are now stabilising to their normal pace."

    "Delhi-NCR has witnessed the maximum growth in this quarter owing to rise in supply in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida."

    According to the report, housing sales in top 9 cities fell by 10 per cent while supply rose by 2 per cent on quarter-on-quarter basis. While Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Delhi-NCR saw a rise in supply, the sales rose in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ind vs eng start time
    2000+K+ searches
    pnb rakshak plus scheme assistance
    2000+K+ searches
    ben gurion airport
    200+K+ searches
    google password manager
    200+K+ searches
    istanbul
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice
      v>
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ind vs eng start time
    2000+K+ searches
    pnb rakshak plus scheme assistance
    2000+K+ searches
    ben gurion airport
    200+K+ searches
    google password manager
    200+K+ searches
    istanbul
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel