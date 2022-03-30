Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/SRV): Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) is all set to open its doors to aspirants for its BBA course.

With Sri Balaji Society's legacy of 24 years, students can avail themselves of a plethora of opportunities with the extensive and industry-relevant BBA program.

Also Read | #83TheMovie is a Wave That is Giving Hard Time Even to the International Titles

Know It’s … – Latest Tweet by BINGED.

SBUP is committed to nurturing the finest entrepreneurs, industrialists, and leaders of the country, and they firmly believe that students should be exposed to the industry from the initial stage in order to develop a keen vision.

Students pursuing the 132 credits, three-year-long BBA course at SBUP can choose from seven specializations such as Marketing Management, Accounting And Finance, Human Resources Management, Business Analytics, International Business, Entrepreneurship, and Operation and Supply Chain Management where they are upskilled and developed into professionals.

Also Read | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Poland, Senegal Secure Tickets to Qatar.

In addition to this, students are further trained to obtain relevant exposure through corporate sessions that enhance the knowledge and skill set of students further as per current industry demands.

Sri Balaji University, through its vision of imparting high-quality education, has steadily maintained a 100% placement record ever since its inception. Industry leaders like Google, Amazon, Infosys, Johnson & Johnson, Big Basket, L'Oreal, Colgate, Dabur, Haldiram and many others hire individuals perennially and offer lucrative compensation packages. At the end of the first year of study or as determined by the institute, each SBUP student is provided with the opportunity to participate in Company Project Studies (CPS) for a period of two months to gain industry insights. Students that excel in CPS are also provided with a PPO (Pre Placement Offer) by the company.

To be eligible for the reputed BBA program at SBUP, interested candidates must have passed 12th grade with a minimum of 50% marks and a minimum of 50% in the subsequent qualifying examinations.

Candidates who have either completed a three-year diploma course or a two-year diploma course in pharmacy from a recognized board of technical education conducted by the Government of Maharashtra can also apply.

Further, those who have completed MCVC Programme (Minimum Competency Vocational Course) are also eligible. After scrutiny of the applications, eligible candidates will be informed of the schedule of a Personal Interview (PI).

As a testament to its legacy, quality of education, and dedication, the Times of India B-School Survey (2022) has ranked Sri Balaji University, Pune (BIMM, BITM, BIIB, BIMHRD) as Top 11 B - Schools in India, Top 5 Private B-Schools in India, Top 3 B-Schools in Maharashtra, and Top 2 B-Schools in Pune.

Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) migrated to its current location in Tathwade, Pune in 2006. The building has a fully equipped gym and a swimming pool, in addition to tennis, badminton, and basketball courts. The solid foundation of the Institute is defined by its ranking, reputation, discipline, and determination which has propelled them to be amongst the top management institutions in the country.

To Know More, visit - Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)