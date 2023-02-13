Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, which was organised by the Government of Telangana to emphasize the progress of India's burgeoning concluded on the 11th of February. Through the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, a record turnout of over 35,000 participants and viewers was witnessed along with the unveiling of multiple new-age EVs for the public to explore.

Hyderabad now becomes the first city in India to host a Formula E-race, which was also organized as part of the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week.

The week kicked off on 5th February 2023 with India's first ever largest electric vehicle rally flagged off by Adivi Sesh, Actor and writer, Nagashwin, Director, and Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce and Information Technology, Govt. of Telangana along with other dignitaries. The rally saw thousands of EV enthusiasts riding their electric 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and electric buses throughout different parts of the city, and culminated with a grand musical concert.

At the Mobility Next summit, KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT E&C, MA&UD and Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana unveiled India's first new mobility-focused cluster, the Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV), which will facilitate companies across all segments of sustainable mobility to foster collaboration, R&D and manufacturing of electric vehicles (EV) to make Telangana as a global EV destination.

The state is expecting investments worth over Rs 50,000 crore and generation of close to 4 lakh jobs by 2030 through the TMV project.

During the summit, the state also announced three MoUs with international organizations, including ATS-TUV Rheinland, Bosch Global Software Technologies, and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). The summit also brought together eminent thought leaders, sectoral experts, and global electric automotive ecosystem players to chart a course for sustainable mobility for future generations.

To address important aspects of innovation in new-age mobility, the grand finale of Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (C.A.S.E.) mobility was also held during the week, wherein founders of seven startups presented their innovations and business ideas to the eminent jury.

i-elektrik, a startup from Gujarat won the challenge for their innovation in areas of connected mobility, while NeoMotion, an IIT Madras startup, was adjudged the runner-up.

The week also saw top automotive players showcasing their next-gen electric vehicle models, which include French car manufacturer Citroen's all-electric car eC3; Quantum Energy's Plasma and Hop Electric's OXO two-wheelers. The week also witnessed showcasing of the world's fastest accelerating car, the pure-electric hyper GT 'Battista' designed, developed, and made by Automobili Pininfarina, the Italian luxury car brand wholly owned by Mahindra.

The week-long events also featured business conferences, technical and knowledge-sharing sessions, fireside chats and one-to-one business meetings by global and domestic EV companies, discussing business opportunities in next-generation electrification technologies and innovative products in EV and energy storage systems space.

Speaking on the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, Principal Secretary, ITE&C and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan said "The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week has been a grand success and has enabled us to showcase the state's work in making it a global destination for EV investors through Mobility Next Hyderabad and the Telangana Mobility Valley. It has also helped create awareness among general public about the advantages and the technological advances in the EV space through Rall-E Hyderabad and the E-Motorshow."

Leading automobile brands such as Apollo, Mahindra, Amara Raja, Citroen, TVS Motor, ETO Motors, Ola, MG Motor, Switch Mobility, Piaggio, BYD, Hyundai, and ZF participated in the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week.

