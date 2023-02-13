Mumbai, February 13: Valentine's Day comes with many trends followed by lovers. One such popular trend is making a sex video on the day of love. However, the horrors of such trends could unfold when the relationship turns sour. In view of this, the Technology Crime Suppression Division of Bangkok police has urged couples not to record a sex video of them on Valentine's Day 2023 to avoid blackmailing after the relationship ends.

The report was published by the Bangkok Post. "Lovers may record their sexual intercourse. If they break up in the future, men may release the sex clip online and damage women," an officer told the media outlet. Lovers often express their passion for one another on Valentine's Day in every possible way, but they should take precautions – by not recording it on video. Love Triangle Goes Awry: Two Sisters Kill Man For Having Sex With Both of Them in Kenya's Kirinyaga County; Arrested.

According to the law, if a man or woman, releases a sex clip online without the consent of the other, then that is a case of "sextortion." The offender could use such videos or photos to blackmail and demand money and sex from the victim saying they would post the pictures or videos in public. XXX Sex Video of Man With Prostitute in Pattaya Created by Passers-by, Cops on a Hunt Looking for ‘Disgusting’ Tourist in Thailand.

Despite Bangkok’s reputation as one of the world’s sex industry centers, predominately Buddhist Thailand is generally a conservative country. The city reported 168 romance scams and 235 hybrid scams last month alone, the report added.

