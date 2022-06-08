Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 8 (ANI/GPRC): 22nd IIFA Awards 2022 was a starry affair enhanced with leading Bollywood personalities. The green carpet walk showed the actors walking in their perspective fashion designers dress. Making her mark in the industry was Neha Shastri who made a stylish appearance on the green carpet wearing Russian designer Erinakuznetsova.

The International Indian Film Academy awards, also popularly known as IIFA held in Abu Dhabi this year during the first week of June. The event started on 3rd June with IIFA Rocks events followed by Main Awards held on 4th June. The event was star glazed with personalities like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, and Vicky Kaushal and many more.

Neha Shastri is an Indian model based in Dubai who has been making quite the headlines over the past few years and stunned the IIFA awards 2022 green carpet with some seriously impressive looks. Talking about the grand event, Neha Shastri said "It is a dream come true for a fan like me who has been following IIFA awards since my childhood days. It is an experience of a lifetime to be a part of IIFA Awards and share space with top renowned Bollywood personalities. It was like a wonderland with beautiful theme and beautiful people, indeed purely magical moment to attend the ceremony in Abu Dhabi."

Fans from all around the world gather under one roof to see their favourite actors walk the green carpet. Neha left her fans amazed by wearing chic golden brown evening dress with a flowing train at the back. She was wearing beautiful dress from Dubai, designed by famous Russian designer Erinakuznetsova. Her dazzling video over social media has grabbed the attention of the netizens as she looked ravishing at the event.

Neha rose to fame as soon as she started her modeling career. She started with winning the fresh face of the year award from the fashion Designing council of India; she got the opportunity to be a part of many photoshoots. Well, this is not the first time she walked over the fame carpet before she was also invited to the Milano film fare festival wherein, she was nominated for the best fashion influencer.

The 22nd IIFA Awards made a mark as a comeback award show trending at the top, after the pandemic hit the world.

