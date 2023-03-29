Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsReach): The Indian School of Development Management (ISDM), a pioneering institute dedicated to developing and strengthening the domain of Development Management today rang the bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after formally being listed on the Social Stock Exchange (SSE).

The SSE aims to make innovative finance models accessible and widen the financial landscape for the social impact sector. It will be critical in bringing together diverse networks such as CSR, Impact Investors, Socially Responsible Investing, Philanthropy, and Government Agencies on a unified platform and delivering standardised frameworks for reporting and evaluation.

Speaking after the prestigious bell ring at BSE in Mumbai, Sharad Agarwal, Founder and Director at ISDM said, ''Ringing the bell and being listed on SSE has been a moment of pride for all of us at the Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) and marks a positive milestone for us and the social impact sector's ability to access and optimise innovative finance models and sources. The Social Stock Exchange brings all social purpose organisations untapped opportunities and allows use of this platform to improve transparency and collaborative efforts with Samaaj, Sarkaar and Bazaar."

Underlining the organisation's mission to enrol and empower the social impact sector through collaborative knowledge creation, programs and convenings, Agarwal added, "ISDM highlights its commitment to empower and enable social purpose organisations to register, access and enlist collaborations with innovative financing models, blended finance tools and more, and together achieve global SDG goals. Our new Centres of Excellence, academic programs and curated programs for the sector, will expand the horizons for ourselves and the sector to draw knowledge, and resources and accomplish impact at scale.''

ISDM under the aegis of Development Management Foundation has registered itself on SSE and has also been working with BSE to develop the eligibility portal for social purpose organisations for accessing SSE. The latter was launched on the 18th of March by Madhabi Puri Buch of SEBI.

The Social Stock Exchange (SSE) has been set up as a new segment on the BSE and will enable Social Enterprises to tap into a much wider pool of investors and donors and allow the investors and donors far greater transparency into the impact that their monies are creating. ISDM is creating an Eligibility Portal for social enterprises to check their eligibility to register in the SSE. The portal will be hosted on the SSE website of BSE.

The Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) is a first-of-its-kind, internationally renowned and autonomous institution collectively set up in 2016 to establish the domain of Development Management as distinctly different from business management or public administration and enable social purpose organisations to have an impact at population scale. ISDM is envisioned as an institution that would catalyse the building of theory and practice of Development Management and transform the way in which social purpose organisations are led and managed.

