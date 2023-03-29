Malaika Arora needs no reason to slay. She can pick a simple t-shirt and jeans and yet look like the most desirable lady on this entire planet. With the help of her ace stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika is able to dish out some stunning outfit goals that are hard to match and difficult to resist. We are particularly in favour of the times she has slayed in hot white outfits that have instantly won our hearts. Malaika Arora Birthday: A Look at Some Of Her Finest and Our Favourite Fashion Appearances.

Malaika makes white look hot like no one else. Every time she has decided to nail an all-white look, the result has always been supremely gorgeous. From elegant white gowns to chic dresses and even something ethnic, there's no design that she hasn't dominated in white. If you are fond of this colour and love everything in white, we suggest you follow Malaika on her Instagram for the lady certainly has a penchant for this shade as well. To elaborate more on this, let's have a look at her best fashion outings in white! Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora - Who Nailed this Signature Manish Malhotra Saree Better? (Vote Now).

In Saaksha & Kinni

In Shantanu & Nikhil

In Gaurav Gupta

In Rachel Gilbert

In Manish Malhotra

So, which of her pristine white looks did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

