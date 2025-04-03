PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3: ISKCON's commitment to sustainability is strongly reflected in its farm projects, which emphasize a harmonious relationship between humans, animals, and the Earth. Here's a look at how ISKCON's farm projects contribute to sustainability:

Also Read | Supreme Court Judges, Including the Chief Justice of India, To Make Declaration of Assets Public.

- Emphasis on Self-Sufficiency: ISKCON farm communities aim to achieve self-sufficiency by producing their own food, reducing reliance on industrial agriculture. This aligns with the principle of 'simple living, high thinking.'

- Organic and Sustainable Farming Practices: Many ISKCON farms prioritize organic farming methods, avoiding harmful chemical pesticides and fertilizers. They often employ crop rotation, composting, and other sustainable techniques to maintain soil health.

Also Read | How Much Water To Drink in a Day? Are You Having the Right Amount? Is There Anything As Too Much Water Intake? -- Basics of Hydration Explained.

- Cow Protection (Goshala): A central aspect of ISKCON farm projects is the protection of cows. Goshala's provide a safe haven for cows, emphasizing ethical animal care and sustainable dairy production. This is a key component to the sustainability, as it reduces the need for industrial dairy farming.

- Promoting Vegetarianism: ISKCON's promotion of vegetarianism naturally aligns with sustainable agriculture. Vegetarian diets generally have a lower environmental impact compared to meat-based diets.

Lord Krishna in his childhood life at Vrindavan taught us how to live a life depending on nature, cows and a devotee community of like-minded people so that the purpose of human life is fulfilled without getting distracted to the temporary illusory material enjoyment.

ISKCON Farm at Nerella is designed in such a way that it becomes the spiritual hub attracting millions of devotees to the lotus feet of Lord Sri Krishna. Project comprises a beautiful temple of Lord Jagannath Baladev Subhadra in traditional south Indian Kerala architecture. A goshala sheltering 100-120 cows to be cared for and rising the sufficient fodder for the cows including a gobar gas unit to convert the cow dung to natural fuel. sixty percent of the farm will be green featuring fruit trees, flowers plants, vegetables etc.. Multipurpose halls for hosting devotional programs and congregational preachings. A special annadaan kitchen and prasadam dining hall for a capacity of 1000 people eating at one time. An ashram for the full-time brahmacharis and grihasthas to stay in the farm and execute their daily sevas. Comfortable guest house cottages for the visiting devotees to stay at ISKCON Farm in the lap of nature and experience a devotee community life style centered around Krishna and cows. A Vedic education center to teach the ancient age old Vedic scriptures like Bhagavad Gita, Bhagavatam etc. Huge water well to meet the demands of cultivation and also for harvesting the rain water. Sewage treatment plant to recycle the waste water. The whole farm project will be filled with beautiful pathways, trees, lotus ponds, solar streetlights, traditional arches etc...to give the visiting members a divine experience of spirituality and connecting them to Krishna consciousness, a topmost yoga system. ISKCON Farm project at Nerella is aimed to educate, train and empower the people of surrounding villages in the areas of cow protection, organic farming and a sustainable happy living.

In essence, ISKCON's farm projects are a practical application of their spiritual values, demonstrating how sustainable agriculture can contribute to a healthier planet and a more harmonious society.

About ISKCON Sircilla

ISKCON Sircilla Farm at Nerella is an outpost of ISKCON Abids and is being managed by devotees of ISKCON Attapur. The Farm is surrounded by lush green agricultural fields. Nerella is a village, 12 kms away from its district headquarters and bustling city of Sircilla. Sircilla is the textile hub of Telangana State with more than forty thousand powerlooms. ISKCON Farm is spread over an area of 18 acres which was donated by Adhyatmika Seva Samithi for the sole purpose of propagating the Vedic culture.

Media Contact

Sachinandan Hari Das+91 7400056912s.haridas@iskconattapur.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657308/ISKCON_Sircilla_Plan.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657430/ISKCON_Attapur_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)