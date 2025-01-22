SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 22: The Malayalam film 'Besty,' featuring Ashkar Saudan--nephew of South Indian superstar Mammootty--and produced by KV Abdul Nazar, is set to release in theaters on January 24, 2025. At an event held in Mumbai, Javed Ali, the celebrated singer known for several hit films, including the latest, Pushpa 2, unveiled a beautiful qawwali song from the film. The song prominently features the talented Ashkar Saudan.

The film is produced under the banner of Benzy Productions, with the qawwali's choreography handled by Rakesh Patel. Notably, the song also features an appearance by Rakesh Patel's guru, the esteemed choreographer Lollipop.

Composed by Chetan Srivastava and Shubham Shukla, the qawwali song titled "Khuda Tu Saja" has heartfelt lyrics penned by Shubham Shukla. The screenplay, dialogue, and direction of the film are helmed by Shanu Samad. The cast includes Sakshi Agarwal, Savana, and Shaheen Siddiqui, alongside Ashkar Saudan, in leading roles.

Speaking about the film, producer Benzy remarked, "Besty is a family film in which all the actors have delivered exceptional performances. One of the highlights of the film is its extraordinary songs. While the film is in the Malayalam language, this particular qawwali is in Hindi."

Javed Ali, currently riding high on the success of his hit song "Peelings" from Pushpa 2, expressed his joy at performing a qawwali after many years. He said, "I have sung this beautifully written and composed qawwali for Besty, which is a situational song. What's striking is that the qawwali has been filmed exactly in the style I had envisioned while recording it."

We are excited about the Malayalam movie Besty, produced by KV Abdul Nazar under the esteemed banner of Benzy Production and directed by Shanu Samad. The film has already generated great anticipation, and we are particularly thrilled about the beautiful qawwali song rendered by the renowned Bollywood singer Javed Ali.

YouTube link of the song enclosed herewith: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atGQdr4JaEQ

