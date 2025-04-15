VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, is pleased to announce the commencement of operations at the Katihar Depot (Bihar) for Ambuja Cements, a part of the Adani Group, under CCFA model.

The company has started the financial year 2025-26 on a strong note with the addition of the Katihar Depot. With this addition, the total number of depots operated by the company under the CCFA model now stands at 15. The Katihar Depot is expected to handle over 6,000 MT of cement per month, supporting a more efficient and integrated supply chain solution for Ambuja Cements. With this development, the total number of depots and rake points managed by the company has increased to 103, further strengthening its network and enhancing operational efficiency across key regions.

Commenting on this Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are pleased to begin the financial year on a strong note with the successful commencement of operations at the Katihar Depot for Ambuja Cements under the CCFA model. This launch reflects the continued trust placed in us by the Adani Group and underscores our commitment to providing integrated supply chain solutions. Our growing network of depots and rake points is the result of consistent efforts to enhance operational efficiency. As we look ahead, we remain focused on expanding our capabilities and delivering sustained value across the supply chain."

