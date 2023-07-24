New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Farmers in India have sown kharif crops across 733.42 lakh hectares so far this year, as against 724.99 lakh hectares in the same period of last year, according to data from the Agriculture ministry.

On a yearly basis, the sowing is 1.16 per cent higher.

Also Read | Oppenheimer: How Did Christopher Nolan Recreate the Atomic Bomb Explosion for His Film? Exploring How the Practical Effect was Achieved!.

Commodity-wise, rice sowing is at 180.20 lakh hectare, as against 175.47 lakh hectare same period last year.

For pulses, comprising arhar, urad, ,moong, and kulthi, among others, the sowing is, however, lower year-on-year. Agriculture ministry data showed the total pulses sowing so far this kharif is 85.85 lakh hectares, as against 95.22 lakh hectares last year.

Also Read | Tesla Cybertruck Caught with New Darker Camouflage (See Pics).

Further, sowing of oilseeds, which groundnut, soybean, sunflower, sesame, and others, was higher at 160.41 lakh hectares, as against 155.29 lakh hectares.

Sugarcane farmers have so far sown crops across 56.00 lakh hectares, as against 53.34 lakh hectares last year.

India has three cropping seasons -- summer, kharif, and rabi.Crops that are sown during October and November and the produce harvested from January-March depending on maturity is Rabi. Crops sown during June-July and harvested in October-November are kharif. Crops produced between rabi and kharif are summer crops. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)