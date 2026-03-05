VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 5: Koochie Global today announced the signing of a strategic joint venture agreement with TERRAPOL LLC, UAE, to introduce TERRALUX™ - PolyMatrix Pro System, a climate-engineered architectural surfacing solution designed specifically for Indian and tropical conditions.

The agreement marks the formal launch of Koochie Architectural Surfaces Division, positioning the company beyond recreational infrastructure and into high-performance architectural specification products.

The joint venture was formalized in a closed-door signing ceremony attended by senior leadership from both organizations.

A Strategic Evolution for Koochie Global

For over two decades, Koochie Global has delivered large-scale playground and outdoor fitness infrastructure, in addition to turnkey sports infrastructure solutions and its recently launched KRYO Artificial Turf systems across public, institutional, and private developments.

This diversified portfolio has positioned the brand in a uniquely integrated space--offering an unmatched product basket to the landscape and urban development industry.

With TERRALUX™, the company now enters the architectural specification domain--serving principal architects, landscape designers, luxury developers, hospitality groups, and mixed-use project consultants.

This is not a retail product launch.

It is a specification-driven architectural solution.

About TERRALUX™ - PolyMatrix Pro System

TERRALUX™ is a premium resin-bound surfacing system engineered to address the technical and climatic challenges of tropical environments.

Core Performance Specifications:

- 12 MPa tensile strength

- 40% elongation capacity

- 85 Shore-A hardness

- Advanced UV stability (non-ambering formulation)

- SuDS-compliant permeability

- Fuel and chemical resistance

- Custom design flexibility including logo and motif inlays

Unlike conventional resin systems prone to yellowing, cracking, and thermal stress failures, TERRALUX™ has been engineered for long-term structural integrity and aesthetic stability under intense Indian sunlight.

Target Applications

- Luxury residential developments

- High-end villa projects

- Hospitality and resort landscapes

- Urban plazas and mixed-use environments

- Commercial and industrial parks

- Institutional campuses

The system provides architects greater aesthetic control while meeting compliance, drainage, and durability standards.

Leadership Statements

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Roben Dass, representing Koochie Global, stated:

"Koochie has built spaces for movement.

Now we are launching surfaces that define spaces.

India deserves a climate-engineered resin system designed for its realities--not imported assumptions."

Mr. Biju, Chairman of TERRAPOL LLC, UAE, commented:

"We are honoured to enter this strategic joint venture with Koochie Global. Their market leadership, execution capability, and deep relationships within India's development ecosystem make them the ideal partner to introduce TERRALUX™ to this important and rapidly growing market."

A New Division, Not Just a Product

The launch of TERRALUX™ signifies the creation of Koochie Architectural Surfaces Division, a strategic move to expand the company's presence in architect-led, specification-driven markets.

Over the coming months, the company will host curated architectural preview events across Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, followed by the publication of technical whitepapers and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) engagement programs for design professionals.

About Koochie Global

Koochie Global is a multinational corporation specializing in premium playground systems, outdoor fitness infrastructure, turnkey sports solutions, artificial turf systems, and now high-performance architectural surfacing solutions.

With the launch of TERRALUX™, Koochie Global further strengthens its position as a comprehensive urban space solutions provider.

Media Contact:

Koochie Global - Corporate Communications

Shilpa Vanvaria

