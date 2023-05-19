Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Individuals can now browse, compare and choose Loan Against Property from 6 lending partners on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. With a loan amount ranging from Rs. 2 Lakhs to Rs. 15 Crores, individuals can also enjoy Loan Against Property interest rates starting from 9.25% per annum. Here's an overview of the Loan Against Property options available on Bajaj Markets.

The benefits of applying for a Loan Against Property on Bajaj Markets include:

Also Read | Dark Web Grows Menacingly, Has 2.7 Million Daily Users As Illegal Activities Skyrocket.

- Completely online process, ensuring hassle-free loan processing

- Access to personalised offers, allowing applicants to get affordable deals with minimal documentation

Also Read | Zomato Revenue Jumps 70% to Rs 2,056 Crore in Q4 Results, Net Loss Narrows to Rs 188 Crore; Here’s How CEO Deepinder Goyal Reacts.

The Bajaj Markets platform makes it easier for one to find and avail financial services from leading lenders. From loans to investments, and more, one can get started by visiting the official website or by downloading the app.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)