Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Lodha World School, a reputed educational institution ranked amongst the top 15 educational institutions in Mumbai by the Times Group, announces the appointment of Feroza Mehta Amin as the Founder Principal of the New Cuffe Parade campus.

With the continued vision of giving back to society by nurturing the young minds to shape the future of the nation, the school leadership along with the team of qualified teachers offer a holistic curriculum for the all-round development of the children.

Feroza brings with her 20-plus years of experience in education. She has played an instrumental role in setting up the IGCSE curriculum at The Cathedral and John Connon School as IGCSE head and examination officer. A continuous learner and a bridge-builder, she believes in providing holistic education to young minds that will allow them to develop a lifelong interest in the world around.

Commenting on the appointment, Raunika Malhotra - President, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Lodha said, "We are glad to have Feroza Mehta Amin as the Founder Principal for the New Cuffe Parade campus. At Lodha, we thrive at building environments with a culture that catalyse ambitions, fulfils aspirations, and enables communities to grow. With Feroza on board, we are positive of her contribution in strengthening our commitment to delivering academic excellence through our educational institutions."

Feroza Mehta Amin, Principal, Lodha World School - New Cuffe Parade, said, "As an institution, Lodha World School endeavours in imparting world-class education and building 'Leaders of Tomorrow' by delivering academic excellence. I feel privileged to join the NCP campus of Lodha World School as the Principal. I am looking forward to contributing to the development of the school and being able to work with the LWS families for the benefit of their children, thereby upholding and fortifying the true spirit of the school."

Feroza holds a BA in Geography, B.Ed. in Geography and English, and Masters in Sociology.

The Lodha World School Thane and Palava campuses have been ranked amongst the top 15 schools of Mumbai and have established a top positioning in their respective geographies. Additionally, the institution ranked second in Thane and Kalyan by Education World, the esteemed education magazine.

