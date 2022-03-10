PSG’s wait for a maiden Champions League title continues as they were knocked out of the competition from the UCL 2021-22 Round of 16. The Parisians fell to a 3-1 defeat at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, losing the tie 3-2 on aggregate despite winning the first leg. Following the loss, PSG president Al Khelafi was not impressed with the officials. Real Madrid 3-1 PSG, UCL 2021-22: Karim Benzema Nets Hat Trick As Los Blancos Advance (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

It is understood that Nasser Al-Khelafi stormed the referee’s dressing room after the game and broke some of the equipment after PSG were knocked out by Real Madrid from the last 16, this reported as per the referee’s report.

The Parisian giants entered the game in Madrid with a 1-0 first-leg advantage but a Karim Benzema hat-trick saw the Los Blancos advance to the final eight of the competition. However, the PSG hierarchy weren’t pleased after the defeat as they believed that the first goal shouldn’t have stood for a foul on Gianluigi Donnarumma.

As per the referee’s report, Al-Khelafi was documented behaving ‘aggressively and tried to enter the referee's dressing room. When the referee asked them to leave, the president hit a piece of the assistant's equipment, breaking it.’

It is also understood that a Real Madrid employee recorded the PSG chief’s behaviour and will present it to UEFA to study the footage. If found guilty, Nasser Al-Khelafi could face sanctions and might receive a fine or a small ban.

PSG sporting director Leonardo after the game told Canal+ ‘The decision on Donnarumma is not fair. The foul exists and it is clear. It's impossible not to consult the VAR. But I'm not looking for excuses. We'll have to see what we did.’

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2022 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).