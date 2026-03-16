BusinessWire India

San Jose (California) [US], March 16: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & R&D Consulting Services, has announced its next-generation, AI-powered digital twin platform for lung navigation, surgical planning and respiratory diagnostics.

Also Read | ECI Appoints Manjeet Singh as Special Observer for Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

The platform combines LTTS' industry-leading MedTech expertise across medical imaging, AI driven diagnostics, and connected healthcare systems with NVIDIA AI infrastructure to enable greater precision and enhanced outcomes.

LTTS' lung digital twin solution integrates directly with CT imaging workflows and leverages deep learning models to reconstruct a comprehensive 3D digital twin of the lungs. This redefines visualization of critical anatomical structures including airways, blood vessels, lung lobes, and lesions, enabling clinicians to explore patient-specific lung anatomy in an immersive digital environment and simulate procedural pathways for bronchoscopy and biopsy planning.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees May Get Arrears Up to INR 9.17 Lakh, Here's the Estimated Calculation.

The platform is powered by NVIDIA Physical AI infrastructure, including:

* NVIDIA Omniverse and OpenUSD for interactive 3D digital twin visualization of lung anatomy and supporting immersive exploration of complex structures,

* NVIDIA TensorRT to drive optimized AI inference performance across high-speed clinical workflows, and

* NVIDIA MONAI to enable advanced medical image segmentation, enabling automated identification of airways, vessels, tumors and lung lobes.

LTTS' scalable digital twin platform transforms static CT scans into dynamic, simulation-ready lung models, allowing clinicians to analyze anatomical relationships, plan surgical pathways and navigate bronchoscopic procedures with enhanced accuracy. The framework also supports advanced visualization, automated segmentation, volumetric analysis, and navigation path planning, helping clinicians reduce pre-operative planning time and improve overall procedural safety.

"By combining LTTS' engineering expertise in medical imaging and digital health platforms with the power of NVIDIA's Physical AI infrastructure, we are enabling a new generation of AI-powered biological digital twins for precision medicine," observed Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services. "These platforms can transform how clinicians visualize lung anatomy, plan interventions and deliver precision care. The impact will be visible across the global healthcare ecosystem in the years ahead."

David Niewolny, Head of Business Development for Healthcare and Medical Technology, NVIDIA, said, "Digital twins are emerging as a powerful new tool for precision medicine. By leveraging NVIDIA Physical AI infrastructure, Omniverse, MONAI and TensorRT, LTTS is transforming CT data into interactive lung digital twins that allow clinicians to visualize anatomy in 3D, simulate procedures and plan clinical interventions with greater confidence."

With respiratory diseases such as lung cancer and COPD continuing to rise globally, AI-driven digital twin technologies are expected to accelerate the shift from traditional imaging interpretation toward predictive, simulation-driven and minimally invasive intervention planning, enabling more personalized and data-driven treatment pathways.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)