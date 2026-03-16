New Delhi, March 16: Many central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission after the term of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31, 2025. Although the 8th Pay Commission (CPC) has begun functioning, there is still no official announcement on the implementation date or when employees may receive arrears.

Based on previous pay commission trends, experts believe the government may implement the new pay structure from January 1, 2026, which could result in a substantial lump sum arrear payment.

Big Salary Hike Expected With New Fitment Factor

The salary revision under the 8th Pay Commission will depend on the fitment factor, which determines how much the existing basic pay will increase. 8th Pay Commission News: Will Minimum Basic Pay Rise to INR 51,480?

Payroll expert Ramachandran Krishnamoorthy, Director – Payroll Services at Nexdigm, estimated potential arrears for Level 1, Level 3 and Level 5 employees using fitment factors of 2.0, 2.15, 2.28 and 2.57.

The calculations suggest employees could receive arrears worth several lakhs of INR if the recommendations are implemented from 2026. 8th Pay Commission: Could Minimum Basic Pay Rise to INR 46,000?

Assumptions Used for the Arrears Calculation

The estimates are based on several assumptions:

Effective date: January 1, 2026

Arrear period: 20 months (assumed)

Basis: Difference in basic pay only

Allowances: HRA, TA and other allowances not included

Existing pay: Minimum basic pay under the 7th Pay Commission

Current Minimum Basic Pay Under 7th Pay Commission

Pay Level Minimum Basic Pay Level 1 INR 18,000 Level 3 INR 21,700 Level 5 INR 29,200

Estimated Basic Pay Under 8th Pay Commission

Level 1 Employees

Fitment Factor Estimated Basic Pay 2.0 INR 36,000 2.15 INR 38,700 2.28 INR 41,040 2.57 INR 46,260

Level 3 Employees

Fitment Factor Estimated Basic Pay 2.0 INR 43,400 2.15 INR 46,655 2.28 INR 49,476 2.57 INR 55,769

Level 5 Employees

Fitment Factor Estimated Basic Pay 2.0 INR 58,400 2.15 INR 62,780 2.28 INR 66,576 2.57 INR 75,044

Estimated 8th Pay Commission Arrears for 20 Months

Level 1

2.0 fitment factor: INR 3.60 lakh

2.15 fitment factor: INR 4.14 lakh

2.28 fitment factor: INR 4.61 lakh

2.57 fitment factor: INR 5.65 lakh

Level 3

2.0 fitment factor: INR 4.34 lakh

2.15 fitment factor: INR 4.99 lakh

2.28 fitment factor: INR 5.56 lakh

2.57 fitment factor: INR 6.81 lakh

Level 5

2.0 fitment factor: INR 5.84 lakh

2.15 fitment factor: INR 6.72 lakh

2.28 fitment factor: INR 7.48 lakh

2.57 fitment factor: INR 9.17 lakh

What It Means for Government Employees

If the 8th Pay Commission recommendations are implemented with a higher fitment factor, lakhs of central government employees could receive large arrear payments along with increased monthly salaries.

However, the final fitment factor and implementation timeline will depend on the government’s official announcement, which employees and pensioners across India are eagerly awaiting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).