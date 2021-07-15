Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India's leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights for Q1FY22 include:

Revenue at Rs 15,184 million; growth of 17% YoY

USD Revenue at $205.7 million; growth of 20% YoY

EBIT margin at 17.3%; up 520 bps YoY

Net profit at Rs 2,162 million; growth of 84% YoY

During the quarter, LTTS won 6 deals with TCV of USD10 million plus, which includes 2 USD25 million plus deals. Revenues from digital and leading-edge technologies stood at 54% during the quarter.

"We started the new fiscal with a strong performance, despite the pandemic related challenges during the quarter. In Q1, we got our revenue back on the double-digit growth trajectory and marked four consecutive quarters of operating margin improvement.

The deal pipeline is healthy across segments, and we expect broad based growth to continue. Our innovation engine is matching the pace of our growth as we filed a record 23 patents in Q1.

To further scale and strengthen our technology and capability advantage, we have identified 6 strategic investment areas - Electric Autonomous & Connected Vehicle (EACV), 5G, Med-tech, Digital Manufacturing, AI&ML driven smart offerings and Sustainability.

The focus will be on innovation and solution building in these new age areas that will position us as the partner of choice for customers in their next generation product development cycle," said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited.

Industry Recognitions:

Everest Group has positioned LTTS as a 'Leader' in the Semiconductor Annual Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment™ Report

NASSCOM honored L&T Technology Services with the Engineering and Innovation Excellence Awards 2021 in the 'Engineered-In-India Product of the Year' category for Robotic Endo-Trainer Kit

LTTS' AI-based framework AiKno® recognized with the annual IMC Digital Technology Awards, in the 'Smart-Tech Award for the Best Use of Emerging Technologies (Large Sector)' category

LTTS won Platinum in the 'Most Innovative Company of the Year' and 'Achievement in Customer Satisfaction' categories at the International TITAN Business Awards 2021

Patents

At the end of the first quarter, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 719, out of which 531 are co-authored with its customers and the rest are filed by LTTS.

Human Resources

At the end of Q1FY22, LTTS' employee strength stood at 16,972.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)