BusinessWire India

Warren (New Jersey) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: LTM - the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced the expansion of BlueVerseTM Tech, its AI-led engineering platform, with the launch of AppIQ, AgentIQ and FusionIQ--three purpose-built platforms designed to help enterprises modernize applications, orchestrate AI-first software delivery, and engineer quality at scale.

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As software development evolves from human-only execution to human + intelligent agents, traditional effort-driven engineering and QA models are increasingly unable to keep pace. These BlueVerseTM platforms embed agentic, engineering-aware AI across the software development lifecycle (SDLC), enabling enterprises to move faster from legacy complexity to modern, resilient, and high-quality digital systems.

AppIQ -- Modernize Legacy Applications, Faster

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AppIQ applies AI to read and understand legacy codebases, generate documentation, map functional workflows, and produce actionable specifications for forward engineering. What previously required weeks of reverse engineering can now be completed in days, significantly reducing modernization risk and cost.

AgentIQ -- Orchestrate AI Agents Across Software Delivery

AgentIQ provides a unified platform to deploy, govern, and orchestrate AI agents across the software delivery lifecycle, with ready-to-use agents, no-code setup, and enterprise-grade security--enabling production-ready AI adoption across engineering teams.

FusionIQ -- Accelerate Speed to Market with Assured Quality

FusionIQ accelerates enterprise test automation across the software testing lifecycle, from requirement understanding and test design to automation scripting, test data management, and continuous optimization by embedding AIdriven monitoring and feedback into testing workflows.

Together, AppIQ, AgentIQ and FusionIQ deliver 40-50% reduction in engineering effort across the software development lifecycle -- from legacy modernization and AI-driven delivery to quality engineering -- while accelerating time-to-market and lowering ongoing operational costs.

"BlueVerseTM Tech reflects a fundamental shift in how engineering organizations create value with AI. By embedding AI across modernization, delivery orchestration, and quality engineering, we are helping clients reduce complexity, improve predictability, and move faster with confidence--turning AI from experimentation into measurable business advantage at scale," said Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer, LTM.

Availability

AppIQ, AgentIQ and FusionIQ are available globally as part of LTM's BlueVerseTM Tech and AI-Led Engineering offerings, through platform adoption, managed services, and transformation-led engagements. To learn more, visit www.ltm.com/blueverse.

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