Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3: Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), located at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Bangalore campus. It is a top-tier constituent of MAHE, which ranked 4th in the NIRF 2024 University Rankings. MIT Bangalore has achieved incredible placement results this year.

The highlight of the season was a INR 52 LPA package secured by Vijval Narayana, a B.Tech student from the Electronics and Communication Engineering department. This marks a significant milestone for MIT Bengaluru's first graduating batch.

The season also witnessed several high-value offers, the standout packages being INR 22 LPA for Pradyota Kirtikar (Computer Science); INR 18.6 LPA each for Himavarshini Beedala and Shreeya Khera (CSE - AI & Cyber Security); and INR 15 LPA for P. Yasmeen Begum (Information Technology).

Prof. (Dr) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Bengaluru said, "At MAHE Bengaluru, we are always committed to extend beyond traditional education to foster industry-ready professionals. By aligning our curriculum with modern market demands and enhancing practical skills development, we ensure our students are always well-prepared for the competitive landscape. The impressive placement outcomes and handsome packages our students secure are a testament to this strategic approach."

Sharing his thoughts, Dr. Iven Jose, Director of MIT Bengaluru, said, "At MIT Bengaluru, we create an exciting learning ecosystem shaped by innovation, industry immersion, and holistic development. Being in the center of India's and specifically Karnataka's technology hub, our students have easy access to incredible companies, research institutes, and start-up ecosystems. Through advanced infrastructure, interdisciplinary working, and engaged faculty, we commit to our students working on real-world challenges and place importance on honing skills such as entrepreneurship, sustainability, and digital transformation."

MIT Bengaluru also reported encouraging statistics in its internship placement drive:

* INR 1.1 LPA - Highest internship stipend

* INR 38 KPM - Average stipend

* INR 30 KPM - Median stipend

Over 250 Top Recruiters Participated

The placement season saw participation from more than 250 recruiters spanning sectors like technology, consulting, healthcare, energy, and finance. Major companies included: Microsoft, Amazon, McKinsey & Company, Komprise, Optum, Saviynt, Shell, HPE, Infosys, TCS, Intel, Goldman Sachs, Philips, Unilever, Dell, Capgemini, Swiggy, LumiQ, BlackRock, Cognizant, Siemens Healthineers, and many others.

Established in 1953, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant research contributions, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, honoured MAHE with the prestigious designation of Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. Currently ranked sixth in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience. MAHE Bengaluru, an off campus of MAHE, excels in delivering comprehensive education to students, supported by highly qualified faculty, and dedicated mentors. The MAHE Bengaluru campus has an inspiring, future-relevant learning ecosystem, on a new-age tech-enabled living campus. Here, the students immerse themselves, transform, and discover multiple choices and opportunities. At MAHE Bengaluru, the potential for growth and the opportunities available are boundless.

