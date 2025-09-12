VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 12: In a bold step towards redefining personal care and holistic wellness, Mandale Wellness, founded by Geeta Manoj Bhuva, has unveiled India's first 7-Day Aura Cleansing Ritual -- a pioneering approach to balancing energy and mood through everyday shower routines.

Mandale Wellness positions itself as more than a skincare or aromatherapy brand -- it is a ritual-based aura wellness company, driven by the philosophy that true self-care is an intentional daily practice. A Daily Ritual for Mind, Body and Soul, the brand's unique offering combines ancient healing traditions, chakra-mapped rituals, aromatherapy, and crystal energy, creating a category of its own: aura-enhancing personal care for modern lifestyles.

A Ritual for Everyday Life

At the heart of MandaleWellness lies the 7-Day Aura Cleansing Ritual, a carefully designed sequence where each day of the week is linked to a chakra, natural ingredient, and planetary alignment:

-Monday - Sandalwood (Moon * Root Chakra): Emotional healing & grounding

-Tuesday - Sea Salt (Mars * Sacral): Protection & energy detox

-Wednesday - Lavender (Mercury * Solar Plexus): Clarity & communication

-Thursday - Turmeric (Jupiter * Heart): Abundance & prosperity

-Friday - Rose (Venus * Throat): Self-love & creativity

-Saturday - Black Sesame (Saturn * Third Eye): Protection & energy shield

-Sunday - Saffron (Sun * Crown): Radiance & confidence

Each ritual is anchored by aura-cleansing shower gels and complemented with Crystal Body Oils infused with stones such as Amethyst, Black Tourmaline, Citrine, Rose Quartz, and Clear Quartz. Together, they create a smoke-free, aromatherapy-led aura cleansing system designed for today's fast-paced yet mindful consumers.

The Mandale Wellness Vision

Founder Geeta Manoj Bhuva emphasizes that Mandale is not just about products, but about creating intentional wellness practices:

"Wellness should not be reserved for retreats or special occasions. With Mandale, we wanted to bring energy balance and aura care into people's everyday routines. Our rituals are about turning an ordinary shower into a mindful act of grounding, healing, and self-love."

Mandale Wellness aims to transform the wellness and personal care industry by introducing a new category of aura-focused self-care, offering consumers products that nurture not only the body but also the mind and energy field.

Smoke-Free Aura Care - A Modern Alternative

Traditionally, aura cleansing has been practiced with incense, resins, or smudging sticks. Mandale Wellness reimagines this practice with shower-led rituals, making it accessible, clean, and suitable for daily use. This innovation has positioned Mandale as a pioneer of smoke-free aura cleansing in India, appealing to health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.

Growth and Brand Roadmap

Mandale Wellness is already attracting attention from wellness enthusiasts, lifestyle experts, and the conscious consumer segment. With the launch of its flagship 7-Day Aura Ritual, the company is looking to expand across premium retail, online wellness platforms, and global markets where demand for holistic, ritual-based wellness is rapidly growing.

The brand's long-term vision is to establish itself as India's leading aura wellness company, building a portfolio of ritual-based personal care products that help individuals align their daily lives with balance, positivity, and intentional living.

Availability

Available online via www.mandalewellness.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart.

About Mandale Wellness

Founded by Geeta Manoj Bhuva, Mandale Wellness is a ritual-based aura wellness brand that blends ancient wisdom with modern wellness practices. The company's signature offering, the 7-Day Aura Cleansing Ritual, combines aura-enhancing shower gels with crystal-infused body oils, each mapped to a chakra and planetary alignment. With a focus on smoke-free aura cleansing, aromatherapy, and intentional rituals, Mandale Wellness is pioneering a new category in the personal care and wellness space.

For more information, visit: www.mandalewellness.com

