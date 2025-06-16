PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 16: GRB Ghee, a name synonymous with purity and authenticity, proudly unveiled its latest integrated brand campaign featuring the icon of Malayalam cinema, Manju Warrier. The collaboration is not just an endorsement but a heartfelt celebration of the deep-rooted food values cherished by Malayalees.

For Keralites, food is more than just nourishment. It is a cherished ritual, an expression of love, and a celebration of family. The creative narrative draws on this emotional connection Malayalees have with ghee--seen in moments like the aroma of a grandmother's dosa, festive biryanis, Onam feasts brimming with flavour, and the joy of sharing a meal with loved ones. The film featuring Warrier taps into this insight, showing how GRB Ghee evokes the feeling of home and authenticity across generations.

"For us, Kerala represents not just customers, but connoisseurs of heritage," said Mr. Bala Karthik, Director at GRB. "Malayalee consumers don't just buy products--they embrace experiences that reflect their cultural identity. The state is home to evolved, discerning consumers who value authenticity, purity, and quality. At GRB, we have always respected these expectations and worked to exceed them. This campaign featuring Manju Warrier is our sincere tribute to the refined culinary sensibilities of Kerala."

As part of its strategic brand initiative, the campaign underscores GRB's continued commitment to delivering culturally relevant and market-specific messaging, while fostering a deeper emotional connection with consumers across India.

"GRB Ghee is more than a kitchen staple--it represents purity, trust, and a deep emotional connection to our way of life," said Manju Warrier. "I'm proud to associate with a brand that understands the emotions behind everyday meals and the cultural significance of food in Kerala."

The campaign has been rolled out across television, digital platforms, and social media--reaching homes across Kerala and resonating with consumers who value authenticity and emotional depth in their food choices.

About GRB:

Established in 1984 by Mr. G.R. Balasubramaniam, GRB Dairy Foods started as a humble ghee venture and has today evolved into India's largest distributed ghee brand, built on a foundation of uncompromising quality, trust, and innovation.

At the heart of GRB lies a commitment to blending tradition with cutting-edge technology. The brand proudly operates one of the most advanced food production facilities in the country, equipped with state-of-the-art automated systems that ensure consistency, hygiene, and tradition. Every batch of GRB Ghee undergoes rigorous checks at its NABL certified advanced scientific laboratory, ensuring rigorous testing and global compliance at every stage.

GRB's portfolio has grown to include traditional Indian sweets, instant mixes, and traditional south Indian snacks - TOWN BUS, each crafted with the same dedication to purity and tradition. Today, GRB exports to over 50 countries.

Link of TVC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22eed-OymNc

