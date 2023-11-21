PNN

New Delhi [India], November 21: Ammucare Charitable Trust, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the underprivileged and needy, commemorated its 20th anniversary with a special celebration at the Jacaranda Hall, India Habitat Centre (New Delhi). The 20th anniversary celebration served as a grand tribute, a significant milestone showcasing the organization's achievements, honoring its dedicated team members and volunteers. Ammucare is now a bright beacon of hope and compassion, reaching out to communities across India.

Established in 2003 by global humanitarian and philanthropist Mohanji, Ammucare Charitable Trust was created to honor Mohanji's daughter Ammu, who passed away at the tender age of four in a tragic road accident in August 2000.

Celebrating compassion

More than 200 people attended the event, including core volunteers, donors, followers, and supporters of Ammucare and Mohanji.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Ambassador Sanjiv Kohli (retired Ambassador of India to Serbia); Ambassador Venu Rajamony (retired Ambassador of India to Netherlands), Colonel Ashok Kini; Dr Murthy Devarbhotla (President, Amicability Diplomatic Club); Sulakhe Shastri (retired Chief Priest, Shirdi Sai Baba temple, Shirdi), Saikrishna Rajagopal, Managing Partner, Saikrishna & Associates (law firm) and more. Haji Syed Salman Chisty (Chairman of Chisty Foundation, Ajmer) and Devi Mohan (President of ACT Foundation Global) sent in their wishes and congratulations via warm video messages.

The celebration commenced with a warm welcome and introduction, followed by a video presentation showcasing Ammucare's remarkable journey. Heartwarming stories from the beneficiaries highlighted the profound impact the organization has made on their lives. Stalls and outlets displayed various facets of Ammucare's work, including Mohanji ka Aangan, Ahimsa Imprints, Mohanji Home for Seniors, and Ammucare's various annadaan efforts across India. The evening was further enriched by bhajans rendered by children from Mohanji ka Aangan (New Delhi) and capped off by a soulful music concert by acclaimed Sufi singer Ragini Rainu, adding a touch of cultural elegance to the celebration.

Mohanji graces the celebration

Mohanji, the visionary founder and guiding force behind Ammucare, graced the event with his presence and share his inspiring message. His words of wisdom and compassion resonated with the audience, reinforcing the importance of selfless service and humanity.

"This is a joyous occasion for everyone to collectively revel in the achievement and inspire each other and all our participants to do more to selflessly and voluntarily serve the world with wholehearted compassion," said Mohanji.

"In these 20 years, Ammucare, which began with zero resources but only passion for compassion, has grown into a global institution with over 500 volunteers and 55,000 participants spread across 34 countries. Ammucare has helped millions in their times of despair and crisis. We have served meals to over 500,000 people, donated over 1.2 million kg rations to people, fed over 200,000 kg to animals, and planted and ensured that over 80,000 fruit-trees are growing successfully. Ammucare's growth has shown that only by recognizing the inherent goodness within us and refraining from violence in thought, word, and deed, can we channel our hearts, minds, and unique human talents for the benefit of all beings, regardless of species," Mohanji added.

Mohanji is a spiritual guide and a humanitarian, and the founder of Mohanji Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to promote peace, love, and compassion through various initiatives, including meditation, self-development programs, and social service projects. The foundation is formally registered in 18 countries across 6 continents. The various global platforms established by Mohanji enable the elevation of human awareness and empower expressions of human compassion and kindness in ways that enrich society through dance, music, writing, yoga, and even traditional martial arts.

Ammucare Charitable Trust

A registered non-profit organization established in 2003 by global humanitarian and philanthropist Mohanji, Ammucare Charitable Trust honors the spirit of Mohanji's daughter Ammu, who passed away at the tender age of four in a tragic road accident in August 2000.

Ammucare is a volunteer-based organization whose mission is to spread compassion and happiness through selfless service and giving. Its activities are currently spread across 21 of India's states. ACT Foundation, also established by Mohanji just after Ammucare, has extended the same work across nearly 20 other countries worldwide.

Ammucare has, for 20 years, been providing essential resources and services such as food, shelter, clothing, medical care, education, and other means of support that empower and uplift the needy and underprivileged. It also engages in activities that pave the way for growth and non-dependency.

