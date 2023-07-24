NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 24: International flavor giant, MONIN, has announced the MONIN Coffee Creativity Cup (MCCC)-a competition to find the most innovative, progressive, and creative coffee mocktail designed by industry professionals.

The competition began on 19th July 2023 in Delhi and will move to Mumbai and Bengaluru for the other two regionals on July 27, and August 1 respectively. For the first round, 10-15 participants at each regional will compete to create an innovative espresso-based mocktail that enhances and appeals to all five senses-sight, smell, sound, taste, and touch. Each contestant will then be marked on how well they incorporate the experience of the five senses in their drink.

A total of 10 contestants from all three regionals will move forward to the Finale, which will take place on August 3 in Bengaluru. The winner will then represent India at the Global Finals in Malaysia and get an all-expenses paid trip to Malaysia.

The jury will consist of Coffee Trainers, Influencers in the Coffee Industry, Barista Champions, and key people from the F&B Industry. The regionals will have 3 jury members for each city while the National final will have 4 jury members.

Shedding more light on the event, Germain Araud, Managing Director, MONIN India, said, “We are very excited to bring together the coffee community in India and give them a chance to represent India on a global platform. It is a way for MONIN to support the growth and development of the current generation of coffee professionals and baristas and acknowledge the growth of the coffee channel in India & the Asia-Pacific region.”

MONIN has been involved in promoting new talent in India through various such events every year and this year they are focusing on the baristas’ craft(wo)manship. The competition is not just a way to celebrate people’s love for coffee in the country, but to also help in the growth and development of the entire coffee community.

A premium French brand created in 1912, MONIN is an innovative flavor solutions creator and a trusted partner for hospitality professionals across the world. At the heart of MONIN are people who are open-minded, gourmet-passionate, who are open to new ideas, always pushing the boundaries, and seeking to endlessly inspire. Faithful to our French heritage, our headquarters is in Bourges, where the company was founded. We never stop creating and this is why our portfolio, embracing 150 flavors, is still unrivaled.

MONIN is more than a drink solution, it’s a way of living, an experience based on our century-old expertise, and a brand respectful of the environment. It’s about authenticity and bringing people together, using only the best and the most natural ingredients in an exciting and creative way.

For more than a hundred years, MONIN has taken risks in exploring new markets by launching unique products. Eventually, we have become the leading brand of choice for beverage professionals worldwide. Our goal has always been to help our customers succeed in crafting the most innovative and ahead-of-the-trend drinks, from the small independent coffee shop to high-standing bars, from international quick service chains to local mom-and-pop restaurants.

We have succeeded not only by consistently providing premium quality products but also by producing locally and being closer to our suppliers and markets, allowing us to better understand the needs of our customers. This has led us to become not only French, but also American, Malaysian, Chinese, and soon-to-be Brazilian and Indian.

MONIN in IndiaIndia, over the last few years, has become a top-priority market for MONIN and this has propelled us to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in Hyderabad as MONIN India Pvt. Ltd. In 2018, we made a commitment to invest Rs. 100 crore in India in the first phase, which included setting up a manufacturing plant in Telangana and an in-house R&D center in Hyderabad.

In 2021, we expanded our commitment by doubling the amount to Rs. 200 crores. The same year, MONIN India reinforced its presence by opening its first ‘Experience Studio’ at The Dhan Mill in New Delhi. The brand also launched its second Experience Studio in Bengaluru in June 2023 to bring the exclusive MONIN experience to professionals in Southern India.

As part of our commitment to support the Hospitality Industry by promoting and nurturing local talent, we brought back the popular MONIN Cup to India in 2022, with the national winner participating in the International Grand Finale in France. The brand is all set to organize the 'MONIN Coffee Creativity Cup' across India in July-Aug 2023.

