Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI/Mediawire): MX Studios, the in-house content studio of MX Player is all set to go on floors and soon release a first-of-its kind MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) reality show -- Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt in collaboration with Toyam Industries Limited.

MX Studios aims to leverage MX Player's scale and consumer insights to drive creative excellence through content creation and solutions, tailored to cater to the pulse of Indian audiences. With over 280 million monthly active users, MX Player is second only to YouTube as a video consumption platform and has achieved the phenomenal 1 billion download milestone on the app store in a very short period.

Also Read | CA Results 2021 Declared: ICAI Releases CA Final, Foundation Results; Here’s How to Check Scores Online on icaiexam.icai.org.

Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is India's first MMA reality show which will demystify MMA as a sport for Indian audiences. The series will unveil the drama packed competition between 16 of the best MMA fighters from various parts of India who have been selected through several rounds of auditions. The show will culminate with a male and a female winner who will get the chance of their lifetime to represent India on an international platform.

Bollywood Superstar Suniel Shetty who is also a MMA enthusiast will be hosting the show in India. Shetty has been working actively to increase awareness about the sport in the country. The show will also include Indian MMA frontrunners for training, mentorship, coaching, and judging.

Also Read | Canada-Style ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protest Set To Descend on Paris Against COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Cross-Border Truckers.

MMA is amongst the few sports that reported a substantial jump in viewership during the pandemic. UFC, the global MMA giant plans to make an impactful debut in India and is scouting for Indian Fighters at their peak, for this challenge. MX Studios is pioneering change in this space with Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt that puts MMA at the forefront for Indian and Global audiences on the MX Player App. The show will be produced jointly by the team at MX Studios, Oneway Films Pvt. Ltd (a content productive unit of Toyam) and Endemol Shine India -- a leader in the production space, especially when it comes to reality content for television/digital platforms.

Commenting on the announcement of this series, Nikhil Gandhi, COO - MX Media said, "I'm particularly excited with the launch of Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt as it is a first of its kind in the India OTT space. MX Studios, our newly launched brand studio is designed to provide bespoke content solutions for brands to narrate quality stories. We are proud to bring to you this unique MMA show exclusively for Indian audiences that can help connect sport enthusiasts from across the country. We'll be going on floors soon and are looking forward to working with Suniel Shetty & Kumite 1 to create a high end immersive experience for our large user base that successfully headlines MMA as a sport."

Bollywood Superstar Suniel Shetty further added saying, "MX Studios' Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is India's first MMA reality show and I am looking forward to hosting it. It is an exciting opportunity for India's top sports enthusiasts to showcase their talent and represent the country on a global platform. I wish luck, strength and adventure for all the participants who will embark on this daring sports journey of their lifetime."

Commenting on the development, Mohamedali Budhwani (CMD - TIL) said "The latest development is very exciting and highlights the beginning of Toyam 2.0. This is a dream partnership, with partners like MX Player, Suniel Shetty and Endemol Shine India. We have no doubts that we will be able to achieve our dream of popularizing MMA and providing the sport with nationwide visibility. In India, MMAs journey to the global arena has just begun and we are proud to lead it from the front."

Download the App Now

Web: https://www.mxplayer.in/

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)