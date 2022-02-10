Delhi, February 10: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation 2021 Result and CA Final 2021 Result Today- February 10 2022. The ICAI CA exams were conducted in December, 2021.

Important Announcement - Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 have been declared. Results can be checked athttps://t.co/344CfPdhymhttps://t.co/sxQNhLv0uqhttps://t.co/HS8oDSRLZn pic.twitter.com/OCn7Msi0Gh — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) February 10, 2022

The official websites for ICAI results are:

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in

Candidates of the foundation and final examination (old course and new course) can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates have to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org.

All those registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

The examination was conducted across the country from December 5 to December 20, 2021, in 192 districts. The Foundation course exam under the new scheme was conducted from December 13 to 19 and Final course exam under the new scheme was conducted from December 5 to December 19 and under the old course was conducted from December 5 to December 19, 2021.

