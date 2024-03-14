BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 14: Startup Mahakumbh, India's largest startup event, will convene key agri-innovations at the Agritech pavilion. Presented by NABARD and powered by Aavishkaar Group, the pavilion aims to catalyse meaningful connections, fostering innovation and mentorship across the agriculture ecosystem at the three-day event, hosted at the Bharat Mandapam and ITPO.

While attendees can look forward to engaging in curated panel discussions, Masterclasses, Deal Rooms and other exciting formats, the 'Entrepreneur-first' agenda will ensure that Startups get unprecedented access to one-on-one mentoring sessions, live pitches, best practices on Governance, and the opportunity to participate and win Awards for their startup innovations. The Startup Mahakumbh agenda has been curated to facilitate a vibrant exchange of ideas and best practices. Adding to the overall immersive experience is the unique showcase of over 60 Agritech startups that represent absolute cutting-edge and are at the forefront of agricultural innovation in India.

Shaji KV, Chairman, NABARD said, "NABARD has been supporting startup ecosystem in agritech space through contributions to AIFs. To widen the support, NABARD is also supporting startups in agritech space through NABVENTURE, a venture capital subsidiary. NABARD would continue to provide support for initiatives that propel the agritech ecosystem to make strides in the agriculture space. In this direction, NABARD has chosen to be the lead partner in agritech pavilion which aim to highlight the contributions of these enterprises to our agri-ecosystem. I fully hope that at this event, we collectively work towards a brighter, more sustainable future for agriculture in India."

"We are thrilled to be a part of 'Startup Mahakumbh'. The 'Bharat Innovates' theme truly showcases the intricate link between innovation and startups. The Agritech pavilion will showcase the latest advancements, disruptive technologies, and opportunities for reshaping the future of agriculture. Our collaboration with NABARD will serve as a catalyst in bringing key decision-makers, outstanding visionaries and promising enterprises, weaving a rich tapestry of insights, ideas and investments. The diverse stakeholders gathered from across the nation will reflect India's growth story and play a pivotal role in shaping our shared destiny," shared Vineet Rai, Founder and Chairman, Aavishkaar Group.

NABARD is India's apex development finance institution promoting sustainable, equitable agriculture and rural development. This pivotal collaboration highlights NABARD's commitment to nurturing the agri-sector's growth and innovation. At the pavilion, NABARD will also showcase 25 startups from their cohort, highlighting the dynamic and transformative potential within India's agri-startup ecosystem.

Eminent speakers at the Agritech Pavilion will include industry stalwarts, such as Mohandas Pai, Chairperson, Manipal Global Education, Simon Wiebusch, Vice-Chairman, MD & CEO, Bayer Crop Science (to be confirmed), as well as some of the biggest startups in the industry, including AgroStar, DeHaat, Cropin, Samunnati, among others.

For more details, please visit: https://startupmahakumbh.org/

