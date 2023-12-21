NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 21: The 4th Edition of the Indo-European Conference on Standards & Emerging Technologies organised in the framework of Project SESEI, which concluded on December 7, 2023, in New Delhi, served as a pivotal platform for global experts, policymakers, standards makers, and industry leaders. The conference facilitated the exchange of insights and the cultivation of collaborations in critical areas such as circular economy, connectivity in smart cities, cyber security, and data privacy.

The conference kicked off with a comprehensive plenary session that set the stage by providing context, overview, and emphasizing the vital role of policies and standards in today's widespread adoption of technologies, including emerging ones like AI, IoT, digital public infrastructure (DPI), and digital surveillance. Senior dignitaries from India and Europe underscored the close cooperation established between the two regions in the realm of emerging technologies and the development of standards.

During the plenary session, a study report focusing on the conference topics was presented. This report encapsulated key aspects of the collaborative journey between India and Europe, including market dynamics, future potential, policy standardizations, and identified gaps and challenges. The release of this study report added valuable insights to the discussions and highlighted the progress made in addressing the complex landscape of standards and emerging technologies.

The conference not only provided a platform for information exchange but also showcased the tangible outcomes of collaboration, contributing to the advancement of standards and technologies on a global scale. The emphasis on cooperation and understanding between India and Europe reflected the commitment to addressing challenges and driving innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape of emerging technologies.

The second half of the conference featured enriching panel discussions, breaking into three parallel sessions where speakers from Europe and India delved into opportunities and challenges, best practices, case studies, and identified areas for further collaboration and engagement.

In the session on Circular economy practices with a focus on e-waste and plastic waste management, delegates from India and Europe explored successful case studies and collaborative initiatives aimed at reducing waste generation, improving resource efficiency, and fostering sustainable development. The discussions highlighted the crucial role of circular economy principles and the importance of standards d policies in addressing environmental challenges.

Session on Connectivity in Smart Cities highlighted the technological advancements, particularly the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smart Cities development. Attendees gained insights into ongoing projects and public-private partnerships that leverage smart technologies to transform urban planning and development. The conference underscored the potential of standards and policies in making cities intelligent, connected spaces, thereby enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and overall quality of life.

The session on data privacy and cybersecurity delved deep into the complex landscape and ever-evolving nature of cyber threats and data privacy laws. Expert speakers and panellists discussed collaborative efforts between India and the EU and the benefits of harmonized standards and collaborative regulations to address the delicate balance between individual privacy rights and the necessity for robust cybersecurity measures.

The recommendations and key takeaways from the conference will be further funnelled into creating comprehensive roadmap for EU and India to work together and foster cooperation and knowledge exchange in the areas of circular economy, smart cities, and data privacy & cybersecurity, contributing to the global efforts towards sustainable development and technological advancement.

The SESEI (Seconded European Standardization Expert in India - sesei.eu/) is a project co-funded by five European partners - European Committee for Standardization (CEN), the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC) and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), as well as by the European Commission's Directorate General for GROWTH (EC DG GROW) and by the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

