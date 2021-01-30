New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The combined Index of eight core industries stood at 133.8 in December 2020 and declined by 1.3 (provisional) per cent as compared to the Index of December, 2019, Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

Its cumulative growth during April to December 2020-21 has been - 10.1 per cent in the conditions created by COVID-19.

These industries comprise coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity. These industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Coal production, which has a weight of 10.33 per cent among the eight core industries, increased by 2.2 per cent in December 2020 compared to the corresponding month of the last fiscal. Its cumulative index declined by 1.9 per cent during April to December, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Crude oil production, which has a weight of 8.98 per cent, declined by 3.6 per cent in December 2020 compared to the corresponding month of the last fiscal. Its cumulative index declined by 5.7 per cent during April to December, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Natural gas production, which has a weight of 6.88 per cent, declined by 7.2 per cent in December 2020 compared to the corresponding month of the last fiscal. Its cumulative index declined by 11.6 per cent during April to December 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Petroleum refinery production, which has a weight of 28.04 per cent, declined by 2.8 per cent in December 2020 compared to the corresponding month of the last fiscal. Its cumulative index declined by 13.5 per cent during April to December, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Fertilizers production, which has a weight of 2.63 per cent, declined by 2.9 per cent in December 2020 compared to the corresponding month of the last fiscal. Its cumulative index increased by 3 per cent during April to December 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Steel production, which has a weight of 17.92 per cent, declined by 2.7 per cent in December 2020 compared to the corresponding month of the last fiscal. Its cumulative index declined by 16.7 per cent during April to December 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Cement production, which has a weight of 5.37 per cent, declined by 9.7 per cent in December 2020 compared to the corresponding month of the last fiscal. Its cumulative index declined by 18.3 per cent during April to December 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Electricity generation, which has a weight of 19.85 per cent, increased by 4.2 per cent in December 2020 compared to the corresponding month of the last fiscal. Its cumulative index declined by 3.7 per cent during April to December 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. (ANI)

