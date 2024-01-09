PNN

New Delhi [India], January 9: COLIVE is setting up to create more migrant-friendly co-living spaces in India to provide well-suited options for the fast-moving urban migrant generation who are always on the lookout for something "better". COLIVE has come up with the right fix for all the urban dwellers with their latest expansion plan, in the city of Pune.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Arrested For Duping 40 People on Pretext of Providing Flats, Misappropriating Funds of More Than Rs 5 Crore.

With a capacity of 800 beds set in a massive space, the term "affordable luxury" has been revived once again. Given the close proximity to Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi, Wakad has recently emerged to be a popular neighbourhood for tech-professionals and expats who are looking for spaces that encapsulate their needs and wants, in the right setting, for achieving maximum accessibility and affordability.

This stands as a testament to COLIVE's commitment, which is to provide affordable luxury for professional urban working-class and students. In an era where the concept of striking the right balance between work and life plays such an integral part, moderners don't have the capacity to research about the tiniest specifics. So, accommodation-providers have to keep in mind the specific needs that cater to the transformation of the modern world in a way that is saving everyone's time and energy.

Also Read | Latest ICC Rankings: Deepti Sharma Enters Top Five, Titas Sadhu Climbs Fifty Spots in Women’s T20I Standings.

Now that high-speed connectivity and a system that is network-integrated, with modern infrastructure and amenities, set in a safe and secure environment that give dwellers the comfort of calling their space a "home" has become every person's need, Colive's VJ Grand Central stands as an ever-adapting centre of equilibrium that is meticulously crafted to meet the demands of a dynamic world. With the vision of setting up 30,000 beds in 300+ properties, COLIVE is set to rise as a national brand with major plans of expansion.

COLIVE accommodates the specific needs of urban dwellers with its 6S bundle and with VJ Developers who create timeless art built with purpose and clarity, the right reaction churned the creation of VJ Grand Central- a magnificent 1 acre wide project complete with modern, dedicated infrastructure, surrounded by a fast-growing neighbourhood that is perfect for urban working class and students.

Suresh Rangarajan, CEO of Colive quotes, "As we launch VJ Grand Central Wakad, we're expanding and addressing concrete needs. VJ Grand Central Wakad is not just a project; it's a statement. It signifies Colive's unwavering commitment to providing residence solutions that blend luxury, affordability, and community engagement. This grand launch is a game-changer, not just for Pune but for the entire nation."

COLIVE is set to launch Pune's Largest Coliving Tower, Grand Central in Wakad, a massive space with 800 beds capacity, developed by Vilas Javdekar Developers. This innovative property seamlessly integrates accessibility, and affordability to create an exquisite living experience, setting a new standard in Coliving. This is a luxury project aimed at changing the trajectory of rental housing in the heart of Pune.

Vilas Javdekar Developers epitomise a profound commitment to crafting unparalleled homes that blend user-friendly design, aesthetic brilliance, robust engineering, and sustainability. Innovative design has proved to be the catalyst in creating magnificent properties with a full-time effort spent on researching new materials, delivery techniques and keeping a track record of possession. VJ has maintained the highest design standards while keeping these promises, resulting in the creation of properties that are timeless.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sameera Afreen

sameeera@colive.com

7676 000 500

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)