New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/SRV): Dhoom, the highly anticipated cultural and sports festival organized by Parul University, is constantly expanding in both size and scope. The 2023 edition, named Fiesta Aura Carnival of Paradise, kicked off with a spectacular cultural procession showcasing a blend of cultures that highlighted the beauty of their roots. Following this, students presented their group performances inspired by different International Carnivals, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere in the open arena. Additionally, Kings United Crew, a diverse and world-renowned dance group with a history of producing shows for multinational clients across various locations, will be performing at Dhoom 2023. The Dhoom tradition showcases some of the most celebrated figures, and this year's festival was made even more exceptional with appearances by Indian comedian Vipul Goyal and renowned singer Shirley Setia.

The campus is home to more than 43,000 students hailing from diverse states across India, as well as 2,500 international students. With representation from over 68 nationalities, students enthusiastically showcase their cultures through creative mediums such as dance, poetry, attire, and more.

Also Read | Starship Has Prev. Confirmed That #IVE Will Return in April, but Acc. to StarNews the … – Latest Tweet by KoreanUpdates!.

Speaking about the Dhoom festival, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University says, "Parul University strongly believes in fostering holistic development, and events like these provide an excellent platform for students to showcase their talents and nurture their passion for arts and sports. Such events not only promote cultural diversity but also instil the values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship in our students. It is heartening to see the enthusiasm and dedication of our students towards such events, and I am confident that they will continue to excel in all their endeavours."

By entrusting students with the organization of the festival, the university offers them the opportunity to acquire new skills. Dhoom represents the pinnacle of magnificence, with its seven wings encompassing music, dance, theatre, fine arts, literature, fiery ramp, and artsy lens. Each wing presents a grand celebration of emerging talent, and the experience of witnessing the students' unique abilities is one that will last a lifetime. A never-ending display of dance, music, art, fashion, and drama showcases the students' talents, providing the audience with exhilarating moments that they will cherish for a lifetime.

Also Read | Mpox Vaccination: Single Dose of Jynneos Vaccine Found To Be 78% Effective Against Infection, Finds Research.

Parul University endeavours to provide aspiring leaders with global exposure by establishing international collaborations and welcoming visiting faculty and international students. The university currently boasts over 75 international partnerships and has enrolled more than 2000 international students. Since its establishment, Parul University has aimed to provide its students with opportunities for holistic development. The university has various administrative bodies, such as the Armed Forces Motivation Cell, International Relations Cell, Competitive Examination Cell, Career Development Cell, and Training & Placement Cell, which actively participate in grooming students in diverse aspects.

To know more visit https://paruluniversity.ac.in/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)