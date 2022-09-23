Chandigarh [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PrepLadder, one of India's growing online learning platforms, today announced the launch of 'Neuros powered by PrepLadder', an offline institute for medical science post-graduate aspirants. At Neuros, the company will be introducing their offline Rapid Revision Bootcamps for NEET PG aspirants. The program will be held in batches starting with Kolkata from October 10 to November 6, 2022, and from October 10 to November 8 in Lucknow. The registrations for the same will begin on September 23, 2022. Through this 21-day Hybrid Rapid Revision program, PrepLadder aims to provide all its Medical PG Learners an interactive and personalized learning environment that will help them boost their exam preparation. The program has been strategically designed by top Educators to help aspirants promptly recall crucial information during the exam. Further, with the help of subject-matter experts, aspirants will be provided with:

- Expert guidance by accomplished faculty

Also Read | Finland Sees More Russians at Border Wanting ‘to Be Safe’ – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

- 185 hours of live offline classes

- Concise notes based on rapid revision lectures

Also Read | Elon Musk's Starlink Internet Speed Decreases As More Users Sign Up for Service.

- Extra Focus on high-yielding topics

- Real-time doubt clearance

Commenting on the offline Revision Bootcamp, Deepanshu Goyal, Co-Founder and CEO, PrepLadder, said, "Our focus has always been to provide students a great learning environment which has led us to take a step forward in the offline learning space. The Revision Bootcamp is a well-designed programme that will help all aspirants get access to the best NEET PG Educators and high quality content. Our online Rapid Revision programme is already receiving a great response and further with the offline bootcamp, we are getting closer to our vision of delivering a complete learning ecosystem." Aspirants enrolling for the offline rapid revision plan can also boost their exam preparation with PrepLadder's free online subscription that is valid for 6 months with purchase of Revision Bootcamp. The subscription will include:

- 206 hours of recorded lecture curated to accelerate Revision before the exams

- Digital Notes based on the video lectures

- An exhaustive QBank with over 20000 questions & 24 Mock tests

- 1944 Treasures 151 hours of Snapshot videos

Aspirants can click here to enroll for the program: https://www.neurosacademy.com/

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)