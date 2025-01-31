HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 31: ProQuest Nutrition has reached a significant milestone in its journey of redefining sports nutrition. The brand's flagship product, ProQuest IsoQuest Isolate Whey Protein--was honored with the prestigious Product of the Year 2024-25 award at the Times Applaud Trendsetter Awards 2025, an event that celebrates excellence in innovation and leadership. This event is dedicated to celebrating the contributions of digital creatives who inspire, entertain, and engage mass audiences.

The award was presented by none other than the iconic actress and wellness advocate, Soha Ali Khan, making the moment even more special.

This recognition reaffirms ProQuest IsoQuest as a game-changer in the sports nutrition market, offering athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious individuals a perfect blend of performance and gut health.

ProQuest IsoQuest: Fueling Performance with Gut-Friendly Innovation

ProQuest IsoQuest Isolate Whey Protein is not just another protein powder; it is the result of relentless research and a commitment to creating products that meet the evolving needs of the fitness community. The product's unique formulation combines 27g of premium whey protein isolate per serving with the added benefits of probiotics and digestive enzymes, setting it apart in the crowded sports nutrition space.

Key Features That Set IsoQuest Apart:

-Premium Protein Power: Delivers 27g of high-quality protein per serving, supporting muscle growth, recovery, and repair.

- Probiotic Benefits: Incorporates gut-friendly probiotics that promote healthy digestion, boosting overall well-being.

- Enhanced Digestive Support: Contains digestive enzymes that improve protein absorption, ensuring you get the most out of every scoop.

- Delicious Flavor: Available in a Milk Chocolate flavor that's as delightful as it is effective.

- Convenience & Versatility: Easy to mix and enjoy, IsoQuest is perfect for busy lifestyles, making it an ideal partner for fitness journeys.

Akansha Nagar Sethi, Managing Director of ProQuest Nutrition PVT LTD, expressed her gratitude for the recognition: "Winning the 'Product of the Year' award is a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality. At ProQuest, we believe in creating products that empower individuals to achieve their fitness goals while promoting holistic health. IsoQuest is a reflection of our vision to integrate performance with wellness, and we are humbled by the trust and love our customers have shown us."

Adding to this, Sunil Sharma, Business Head of ProQuest Nutrition PVT. LTD., said:"This award validates the hard work of our entire team and reinforces our dedication to bringing cutting-edge nutrition products to the market. IsoQuest is not just a product--it's a movement towards smarter, more effective fitness solutions. We will continue to push boundaries and inspire healthier lifestyles across India."

ProQuest Nutrition's victory at this prestigious platform marks a new chapter in its mission to empower individuals to lead healthier, fitter lives. With IsoQuest leading the charge, the future of sports nutrition looks more promising than ever.

For more information about ProQuest IsoQuest Isolate Whey Protein and other innovative products, visit www.proquestnutrition.com.

