Mumbai City will be in action at home this evening against Kolkata giants East Bengal in the Indian Super League. The Islanders have 27 points from 17 games and are currently sixth in the points table. They will feel they are still in the race for playoffs if they can string a series of wins here. Opponents East Bengal are 11th and ended their three-game loss sequence with a much-needed win over Kerala Blasters. They may have not been in the best of form this campaign but will hope to end it on a high. Mumbai City versus East Bengal will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Akash Mishra and Jeremy Manzorro are the key players missing out for Mumbai City due to injuries. Bipin Singh, Nikos Krelis, and Lallianzuala Chhangte make up the attacking line for the home side. Yoell van Nieff will sit deep and shield the backline. Brandon Fernandes is the playmaker in this team and will venture forward to help create chances.

Hijazi Maher, Anwar Ali, Saul Crespo and Mohamed Rakip are the players missing out East Bengal. Goal scoring department will be led by Dimitrios Diamantakos and he will be supported there by David Lalhlansanga and Richard Celis. Souvik Chakrabarti will be leading the efforts in midfield. Check out Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC match details and viewing options below.

When is Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC with play against each other on January 31 in ISL 2024-25 season. The Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC live streaming online for free. Expect Mumbai City to dominate this home tie and secure a routine 2-0 win.

