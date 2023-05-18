New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Private Limited (formerly known as Baxalta Bioscience India Private Limited), a global values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader conducted dissemination of its public health initiatives in strengthening the health system for rare diseases (RD) in India. These initiatives aim to improve access to healthcare for rare disease patients who otherwise face significant outcomes like childhood disabilities and life-long morbidity, early mortality, and progressively poor Quality of Life. The meeting was witnessed by Takeda's partners including APCO Worldwide, MAMTA Health Institute for Mother and Child, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, and DakshamA Health and Education.

Speaking about the public health initiatives of Takeda, Dr Ruchi Sogarwal, Head of Corporate Affairs, Takeda India, said, "For the last 2 years, in line with the health system provisions defined under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD 2021) Government of India, Takeda has been working in three ways: First, spreading awareness amongst multiple stakeholders across the health sector and beyond about the rare disease cause and the policy provisions to support these patients. Second, experimenting with the Hub and Spoke capacity building and mentoring model to ensure early diagnosis and management. Third, exploring roadmap and solutions for a sustainable funding mechanism for rare disease patients in line with the Government of India guidelines and procedures for the same."

Also Read | Micron Technology To Invest Up To USD 3.6 Billion In Japan To Build AI-driven Chips, Next-generation DRAM.

"As a global public affairs advisory and strategic communication firm working at the intersection of government, industry, and civil society; associating with Takeda for this public health initiative was a humbling experience. In our effort to catalyze on-ground implementation of the NPRD 2021 and facilitate better coordination between the treating hospitals and the donor ecosystem, we were able to address some process-related challenges. While our efforts have created the much-needed impetus on the ecosystem to collaborate better to identify pathways to financially support patients of rare disorders, the question around a permanent solution to address sustainable funding options for treatment of RD patients still remains to be addressed," said Dr Joyeta Ghoshal, Senior Associate Director, APCO Worldwide, India.

Emphasizing the significance of the health system, Dr Sunil Mehra, Executive Director, MAMTA Health Institute for Mother and Child, India, said, "We have found that the Technical Support Unit (TSU) framework has been successful in supporting the health system with the engagement of relevant partners in India for various programs such as RMNCHA+, AIDS Control Program, NCD, etc. The MAMTA and Takeda Public Health Initiative were to replicate the best practices of the TSU in rare diseases with the objective of bringing all the stakeholders together including the state Government, Center of Excellence (CoE), and other medical institutions and associations for health system strengthening and improved access to healthcare."

Also Read | Dahaad On OTT: Sonakshi Sinha on Playing a Cop, ‘Once the Uniform Comes On, Everything Changes’.

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries.

For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

For the purposes of this notice, "press release" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, "Takeda" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could" "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda's future results.

This press release contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)