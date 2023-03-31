New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/SRV): Radhika Gupta, CEO of the renowned Mumbai-based aesthetic clinic chain RSB Wellness, announced her venture into the natural & organic skin and hair care market. Combining her expertise in the beauty industry with her family's deep-rooted knowledge of natural products, Radhika is set to launch a new line of natural products that will complement her existing chain of aesthetic clinics.

Under Radhika Gupta's leadership, RSB Wellness has grown into a popular chain of hair & skin care clinics with cutting-edge technology and services catering to modern customers. However, Radhika always felt something needed to be added to contemporary skin and hair care methods. "Organic product approaches have always influenced me. It is a holistic method to wellness practiced for thousands of years," said Radhika Gupta. "I wanted to bring this ancient knowledge to the modern world and create a line of natural, organic & herbal products that would complement our existing services at RSB Wellness."

Also Read | Trump Became the First Former US President to Be Indicted on Thursday when a Manhattan … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

Radhika's passion for the herbal way of healing and rejuvenation began at a young age. Growing up, she was always fascinated by the healing methods and treatments used by her father, Dr Kaviraj Rameswar Lal Sharma, an acclaimed natural & herbal practitioner and researcher. He was once awarded a memento of appreciation by LK Advani, the 7th Deputy Prime Minister of India, at one of the AIAC meetings for his contributions to organic products. He said of his daughter's new venture, "I am excited to see how customers will respond to Radhika's new line of herbal products. She has created something special to help people look and feel their best. I am proud that she could use my knowledge & expertise to bring something for the new generation in the newer form."

Radhika revealed that she had noticed an increasing prevalence of skin and hair-related issues among men and women. Thanks to her familial background in organic products, she could carefully select natural ingredients used for centuries in herbal healing practices. She said, "The new organic line of products will launch by the end of April and offer a wide range of products for both men and women. In addition to RSB Wellness' cutting-edge technology, the new organic brand will provide customers with a holistic approach to beauty and wellness." She added, "The demand for organic products has grown multifold internationally. We expect synthetic or chemical-based skincare products to be replaced by natural & organic products soon."

Also Read | Google Feature Update: Tech Giant Rolls Out 'About This Result' Feature in 9 Indian Languages Globally To Fight Misinformation.

Radhika's new venture into the organic products market is a testament to the increasing interest in traditional healing practices, which often complement modern treatment practices. As there has been a spurt in the incidence of skin and hair-related issues among people, the timing of this launch is well-thought.

RSB Wellness is a leading skincare and hair transplant clinic with a presence across Mumbai and Thane. The skin and hair-care chain's state-of-the-art clinics feature cutting-edge technology, FDA approved equipment, and high-quality products. The brand's team of experienced and licensed professionals provides personalized treatments that enhance appearance and overall well-being. RSB Wellness has helped men and women to address various skin and hair-related concerns and continues to provide valuable services to its customers across the greater Mumbai area.

Website - https://rsbwellness.com

Email - ceo@rsbwellness.com

Contact - +91 82918-18382

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)