New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF) has launched "A Journey to Find Mutual Value in Indo-Japan Food Culture" as a part of its efforts to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan in 2022.

As a part of the campaign, the company is pleased to announce that they have released a Japanese summer heat-prevention recipe on their official website (https://indo-japan-foodculture-exchange.jp/) for people in the North Indian region, especially during this time of the year when it is extremely hot.

Each year, Northern India, centred on the capital city of New Delhi, experiences a period of intense heat in May and June. These simple Japanese recipes for beating summer heat exhaustion are popular in Japan.

The carefully chosen recipes not only use ingredients readily available in India but are also quite easy to prepare. The recipes can be made at home and enjoyed during the hot summer months.

Recipes from official supporter, Kummy: The first recipe is a refreshing Iced Matcha Latte. Matcha is one of the unique flavours of Japan and has become noticeably popular in foreign countries over recent decades. It is a well-known superfood that has numerous health and wellness benefits, including an increase in metabolism, an abundance of antioxidants, and the ability to soothe the mind and body.

(Kummy will be sharing a simple and easy way to make iced matcha lattes, a trendy beverage among health-conscious individuals, so that one can enjoy this delightful drink while also enjoying the benefits of this superfood.)

The second recipe is Cold Udon which is a typical Japanese dish but with an Indian twist. It is garnished with Yin foods like tomatoes and cucumbers, which are said to help reduce the body temperature. Kummy will also explain how to make Japanese Dashi Broth, which is the foundation of Japanese cuisine and gives Japanese food its unique and umami-rich savoury flavour.

WASHOKU recipes are available on the official website "A Journey to Find Mutual Value in Indo-Japan Food Culture"

Kummy can be reached at: https://indo-japan-foodculture-exchange.jp/kummy-official-supporter/

WASHOKU Recipes to Beat the Summer Heat:

Click here for Recipe's detailsIced Matcha Latte Recipe: https://indo-japan-foodculture-exchange.jp/iced-matcha-latte/Cold Creamy Udon: https://indo-japan-foodculture-exchange.jp/recipe-coldcreamyudon/

