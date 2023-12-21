New Delhi [India], December 21: The RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University, Noida has officially released admission forms for the 2024 academic session. This announcement opens the door for individuals passionate about pursuing a career in the dynamic field of the built environment (construction, real estate, and infrastructure).

As RICS SBE is India's only institution with RICS and PMI-GAC accreditation, the admission process is expected to be competitive, and candidates are advised to thoroughly review the eligibility criteria and submission requirements outlined in the admission form. The institution is well known for having a diverse and talented student community, ensuring that individuals with a variety of backgrounds and experiences can apply for the admissions. It is also anticipated that the admission applications for the RICS SBE, Amity University, Mumbai campus will open very soon. Students who are interested in applying for the Mumbai campus are advised to monitor the official website for the most recent updates.

Specialised Programmes Offered by RICS SBE, Amity University

* MBA in Construction Project Management

* MBA in Real Estate & Urban Infrastructure

* MBA in Construction Economics & Quantity Surveying

* BBA in Real Estate & Urban Infrastructure

With distinguished and valuable international accreditations, RICS SBE stands solid as a globally acknowledged institution in the built environment space. These accreditations not only validate the quality of education but also expand opportunities for students on the international stage, opening doors to a truly global career. The faculty includes industry veterans who bring a wealth of practical knowledge and insights to the classroom.

In addition to academics, RICS SBE promotes a lively campus community. Engaging events, clubs, and extracurricular activities create a dynamic community where students not only learn from textbooks but also from each other. This holistic approach to education enhances personal growth and enriches the overall student experience. From immersive boot camps to enlightening guest lectures by industry leaders, the school ensures that students are not just theory-driven but equipped with real-world skills. The institution also recognises the importance of staying ahead in the tech-driven landscape. Modern tools like Autodesk Revit, AutoCAD, Quantum Geographic Information System (QGIS), Costex, Primavera P6, Building Information Modelling (BIM), and others are all incorporated into the curriculum.

Prospective students are encouraged to visit the official RICS SBE website to access the admission forms and detailed information about the application process. The institution offers a range of programmes tailored to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving built environment sector. (ANI)

