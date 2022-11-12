Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI/PNN): Senior gynecologist and founder of Sakhi Welfare Society, Dr. Rakhi Anand Agarwal, has been felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel for her immense contribution to women empowerment and other causes.

Dr. Rakhi who was born on August 3, 1974, wears many hats, including activist, politician, author, anchor, and actor, was felicitated by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

"I am privileged and humbled to have been honoured by Anandiben Patel. The honour recognizes the work Sakhi Welfare Society has been doing by providing women in rural and semi-urban areas training in various vocations and helping them become financially independent through livelihood opportunities. This honour is a big inspiration to further scale up our work and make a bigger contribution to the society and country," commented Dr. Rakhi.

Dr. Rakhi, who has been working relentlessly for more than 20 years to promote gender equality, founded Sakhi Welfare Society in 2019 to help women become financially independent and empowered by giving them free training in sewing, tailoring, hairdressing, pickle-making, making sanitary pads, etc. In just three years, Sakhi has transformed the lives of more than 1,000 women by supporting them to earn a livelihood.

Dr. Rakhi has also taken up several campaigns against gender bias, patriarchy, and female foeticide. She produced a short film titled "Badhai Ho Beti Hui Hai" that aired on Doordarshan and music videos like "Bhrun Hatya Rukwani Hogi" on YouTube to create awareness against female foeticide. Her efforts have resulted in a significant improvement in the sex ratio in Najibabad town of UP's Bijnor district, where she lives.

Dr. Rakhi is also the author of the book "Atma Nirbhar Nari Sarv Hitkari" and is an active member of the Lions Club. She has acted with Sanjay Mishra in a movie and has featured in numerous commercials for Amazon and other reputed companies, and has also participated in TV shows on Doordarshan and History Channel. She has also initiated a campaign for cleansing the Malan River.

