A heartbreaking defeat at the hands of England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal saw India crash out of the tournament. Their legions of fans, who crowded every venue the Men in Blue played in, were surely disappointed but now, will once again hope that their favourite players play well when India take on a three-match T20I series against the Kiwis. Led by Hardik Pandya, the Men in Blue would plenty of new and exciting faces in the squad as they would be up against hosts New Zealand, who too reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 before being eliminated by Pakistan. The series starts with the T20I series on November 18, followed by three ODIs. India Tour of New Zealand: Would Be a Great Learning Experience for Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Says Zaheer Khan

Fans who are wondering where to watch the live telecast and live streaming of the India vs New Zealand series have arrived at the right spot as we have got you covered with these details. Aiming to turn over a new page by putting aside the T20 World Cup 2022 disappointment, Hardik Pandya’s young India would hope to bring smiles to the faces of fans once again. While Pandya will lead in the T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan would be back at the helm as the ODI captain for this tour. The big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested and some new faces will return, which include the likes of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson among others.

How to Watch Live Telecast of India’s Tour of New Zealand 2022?

Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcast partner of the series, in India. Unfortunately, the matches during India’s Tour of New Zealand would not be available for live telecast on their platform since they don't have any TV channel. But DD Sports might broadcast the matches on Indian TV sets. We will keep you updated as soon as more details on this is available.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India’s Tour of New Zealand 2022 Online?

With Amazon Prime Video being the official broadcaster for the tour, fans can enjoy live streaming of the series on the application and website, but at a nominal subscription fee. There have also been reports that the application would have several features, one of which would help users change the commentary language.

