Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14: Nobel Laureate Prof. Aaron Ciechanover (2004, Chemistry) delivered a special address at the inaugural of ProUPS (Proteostasis & Ubiquitin Proteasome System) conference held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). The conference, themed Cellular Symphony: Decoding Protein Homeostasis in Human Health, focused on protein homeostasis, its impact on human diseases, and drug discovery.

The event was organised by the Division of Medical Research, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC), in collaboration with the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru.

In his talk, Prof. Ciechanover discussed the history of ubiquitin and the crucial role of intracellular protein degradation in quality control, cellular processes, and differentiation. He also highlighted the contributions of scientists, particularly those active during World War II, who advanced research in the field of ubiquitin. Emphasising the importance of an open environment for scientific progress, Prof. Ciechanover stated, "Science needs democracy to flourish. Only then can researchers and scientists work freely."

The Founder Chancellor of SRMIST, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, remarked, "International conferences like this one foster connections and help participants stay updated with the latest developments in the field." He encouraged students to take full advantage of such opportunities to learn and grow.

In his special address, Prof. L.S. Shashidhara, Director of NCBS, Bangalore, emphasised the value of interactions outside the lecture hall. "Learning should not be limited to classroom lessons," he said. "Engaging with like-minded individuals during conferences is as important, if not more so, than attending classes."

The three-day conference featured over 19 speakers from countries including Israel, Australia, Japan, the USA, Germany, and Ireland. Among those present at the event were SRMIST's Vice Chancellor Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, MCH&RC advisor Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravikumar, Dean of Research (MHA) Dr. Rajiv Janardhanan, Dean of Research Prof. B. Neppolian, and Prof. T. P. Singh from AIIMS, New Delhi, among others.

About SRM Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences

The Medicine & Health Sciences division at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC) encompasses a wide range of disciplines, including Medicine, Dentistry, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Nursing, and Public Health. SRM MCH&RC has earned significant recognition, securing the 18th position in the NIRF-2024 rankings, while SRM College of Pharmacy is ranked 11th.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced teaching methodologies, SRM MCH&RC is dedicated to providing world-class education and training. The institution offers top-tier facilities to foster the development of skilled medical graduates, specialists, and super specialists, ensuring that students are equipped with the knowledge and expertise to excel in the healthcare sector. Through cutting-edge research, clinical exposure, and practical training, SRM MCH&RC remains committed to shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals.

