CBSE Class 12 Result Re-Evaluation 2026: Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online at cbse.gov.in and cbseit.in As Re-Evaluation Window Opens Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a significant reduction in fees for post-result verification, scanned answer sheets, and question-level re-evaluation for Class 12 students. The structural relief follows widespread concerns raised by students, parents, and teachers regarding unexpectedly low scores and a drop in the overall pass percentage this year. The decline coincided with the board's first large-scale nationwide rollout of the digital On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Under the revised framework, the application portal for obtaining evaluated answer sheets officially opens today, May 19, on the board's designated digital portals, cbse.gov.in and cbseit.in. CBSE OSM Evaluation Process: What the Board Says About On-Screen Marking for Class 12 Results 2026.

Revised Fee Structure and Application Relief

To ease the financial burden on families looking to review their academic marks, CBSE has scaled back its fee requirements across all primary post-result evaluation services. The updated schedule of charges includes:

Scanned Copies: The fee to secure a digital photocopy of an evaluated answer book has been cut from INR 700 to INR 100 per subject.

The fee to secure a digital photocopy of an evaluated answer book has been cut from INR 700 to INR 100 per subject. Verification of Marks: The processing charge to validate mark totals has dropped from INR 500 to INR 100 per answer book.

The processing charge to validate mark totals has dropped from INR 500 to INR 100 per answer book. Question Rechecking: The fee to re-evaluate individual answers has been scaled down to INR 25 per question.

Step-by-Step CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Process

The post-result evaluation framework is strictly sequential, requiring candidates to complete early documentation stages before registering itemised grading challenges. Students seeking a review must complete the following stages:

Step 1: Apply for a scanned copy of the answer sheet for the subject concerned.

Apply for a scanned copy of the answer sheet for the subject concerned. Step 2: Check the evaluated answer sheet carefully using the official CBSE marking scheme.

Check the evaluated answer sheet carefully using the official CBSE marking scheme. Step 3: Submit discrepancies, observations, or concerns to the board.

Submit discrepancies, observations, or concerns to the board. Step 4: A subject expert committee will review the request and communicate the final decision.

Timeline and Scheduled Application Windows

The board has established clear administrative windows to manage online applications. Requests for re-evaluation and scanned copies begin today, May 19. The subsequent application phase will start on May 22, and students will be given access to their rechecked answer sheets and verification portals between May 26 and May 29.

Context Behind the On-Screen Marking Shift

The policy adjustments follow substantial public feedback tracking the release of the Class 12 results. Critics associated unexpected shifts in performance metrics with the sudden, widespread adoption of the digital On-Screen Marking (OSM) platform, prompting fears that digital scanning errors or rigid digital evaluation tools impacted final student tallies. CBSE Makes 3 Languages Compulsory for Class 9 From July 2026: Full List of Languages Students Can Choose From.

While the board has defended the infrastructure as a step toward long-term objectivity and removing baseline compilation errors, administrators have adjusted the fees to provide a transparent, accessible channel for students to verify their scores. Board officials reminded applicants that the expert committee's determinations are absolute, noting that verified final tallies can move both upward or downward based on the evidence reviewed.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).