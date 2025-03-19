SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 19: In a major development in India's electric mobility sector, Scootev, one of Bangalore's largest fleet operators with over 3,000 active e-bikes on the streets, is set to raise funds at a valuation of Rs 100 crore. This strategic move positions Scootev as a dominant player in the rapidly growing EV industry, reinforcing its commitment to revolutionizing urban transportation with sustainable and cutting-edge solutions.

Also Read | April Fool’s Day 2025 Date: What is The Origin of April Fool’s Day? History, Traditions, Fun Pranks, and How People Celebrate Worldwide.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Murad Khan, Scootev has emerged as a game-changer in Bangalore's EV ecosystem, providing efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective mobility solutions. With an expanding user base and growing demand, this funding round aims to scale operations, strengthen infrastructure, and enhance technology to meet the surging market needs.

"Scootev is not just about electric mobility--it's about reshaping the future of urban transport," said Murad Khan, Founder & CEO of Scootev. "With 3,000+ e-bikes already on the roads and an ever-growing demand, this funding will allow us to scale at an unprecedented rate. Our mission is to make sustainable transportation accessible, affordable, and convenient for every commuter in Bangalore and beyond."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Government Sign MoU With Gates Foundation To Leverage Technology for Public Welfare.

With a robust operational framework, cutting-edge fleet management, and deep market penetration, Scootev is well-positioned to lead the EV revolution in India. The company has already attracted the attention of top investors and strategic partners, signaling strong confidence in its business model and vision.

The funds raised in this round will be strategically deployed to expand the fleet, enhance charging infrastructure, invest in advanced IoT-driven tracking systems, and boost last-mile connectivity solutions. Scootev's goal is to double its fleet size in the next year, making electric mobility more accessible than ever.

As one of Bangalore's largest fleet operators, Scootev is setting new benchmarks in sustainable urban mobility, and this funding round is a testament to its rapid growth and market dominance.

For investment inquiries, partnerships, or media interactions, please contact :

9513690136

Info@scootev.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)