Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 31: SEPC Limited, (NSE Code: SEPC), (BSE Code: 532945), is one of the leading EPC player in Water and Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial, and Mining sectors, have announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY25 & FY25.

On the receipt of the order, Mr. Abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla, Chairman and Non-Executive of SEPC Limited said, "We are pleased to report a robust financial performance for FY25, marked by stable revenue growth and a significant improvement in operating profits. The expansion in margins underscores our strong execution capabilities and enhanced operational efficiencies. Although net profit growth remained modest due to an exceptional loss and deferred tax adjustment during the year, our overall financial trajectory remains strong.

With the recent change in promoters, SEPC is now strategically focused on international expansion. We have already secured two global projects, leveraging our proven track record and execution excellence to extend our footprint beyond India.

Following the successful completion of our Rs350 crore rights issue in June 2025, SEPC will be virtually debt-free. This deleveraging will significantly strengthen our balance sheet and enhance financial performance, creating long-term value for our stakeholders.

With a healthy order book of approximately Rs1,100 crore, a strong pipeline of bids, ongoing global expansion, and fresh capital infusion, we are well-positioned to achieve sustained and accelerated growth in the upcoming quarters and years."

Recent Business Update

* SEPC Limited, has secured an international EPC order worth Rs75.60 Cr from Lauren Engineers & Constructors INC, UAE. The contract involves the construction, supply, and installation of four steel storage tanks.

* The company has secured Rs18 Crore worth of orders from Bajaj Energy Private Limited for Operation & Maintenance services across multiple power plants in Uttar Pradesh.

* The company is launching a Rs350 Crore Rights Issue, offering a strategic opportunity for existing shareholders to participate in its growth journey and strengthen equity capital.

