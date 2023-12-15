ATK

New Delhi [India], December 15: In a resounding display of commitment to social responsibility, Sagarika Roy has recently orchestrated the "Shine and Taj" event, a culmination of her three-year-long vision. This transformative event served as a powerful platform for 95 participants with physical disabilities to showcase their talents, effectively challenging societal norms and fervently championing inclusivity.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Rejects Restraining Order on BharatPe's Ashneer Grover Regarding Unpaid Shares.

The event, a manifestation of a three-year-long vision, went beyond conventional recognition by extending support to those facing financial constraints. This holistic approach underscored Sagarika's commitment to making a positive impact in society.

Emphasizing the significance of inclusivity, the event marked a stride toward breaking down barriers and fostering a more inclusive society. By providing a platform for individuals with physical disabilities to express their talents, the "Shine and Taj" event embodied the power of representation and challenged preconceived notions.

Also Read | Volkswagen To Launch Entry Level EV SUV in 2026: Know Expected Features and Specifications.

Encapsulating the spirit behind this transformative initiative, Sagarika expressed, "The 'Shine and Taj' event is a culmination of a vision that extends beyond the glamour of the stage. It is about creating a space where diversity is not just acknowledged but celebrated, where every individual, regardless of physical abilities, feels empowered to shine. This event is a small yet meaningful step towards a more inclusive and compassionate society."

As Sagarika Roy prepares to take the stage at the "Shine & Taj International Glamour Night (Season 1)" in 2024, her impactful contributions to societal inclusivity remain a noteworthy highlight. The event, set to blend beauty pageantry, awards, and runway elegance, is poised to further amplify her message of empowerment and compassion.

As the event unfolds, it promises to be a celebration of talent, resilience, and inclusivity. Attendees can look forward to witnessing remarkable performances and supporting a cause that transcends the boundaries of conventional events.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)