Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the backdrop of a bumper mango harvest during the ongoing mango season, Skholla.in, Chennai's leading online store for groceries, fruits and vegetables, has announced Mango Festival Sale, bringing over ten popular mango varieties fresh from the farms of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, to the rejoice of mango lovers.

Orders can be made from www.skholla.in or the "Skholla" app available at Google Play Store.

Available in packs of several luscious combinations, the mangoes are 100 per cent free of calcium carbide and other chemicals that are used for artificial ripening and preservation. A venture of Swarnatara Collaborations Limited, Skholla.in offers free door delivery, adhering to COVID-19 protocols, anywhere within the city for the order value of INR 499 or above. The door deliveries are made by air conditioned or temperature-controlled vehicles, to ensure freshness of the fruits while they reach customers.

The mango varieties on sale include: Imam Pasand, Banganapalli, Senthoora, Forest Rumani, Malgova, Kalapad, Alphonso, Jawari, Chakkaragutli and Swarna Rekha. High in iron content, vitamin C, and high beta-carotene properties, mangoes are great immunity boosters. The pectin in mangoes regulate blood pressure and cholesterol while promoting gut health.

Although close to 90 per cent of the fruit's calories come from its sugar, the Glycemic Index of mango is at 51, making it a low GI food. An average mango fruit contains about 2.6 grams of fiber, and helps in digestion. Since the natural sugar of mangoes makes people feel fuller for a longer period of time, the fruits ward off the craving for junk food lowering binge eating habits.

The e-commerce store offers a wide range of groceries, fruits, vegetables and farm produce. The produce goes through high standards of quality control and testing in terms of shelf life, grade, packing materials and organic characteristics. They also pass through quality factors like maturity, firmness, uniformity in size, absence of defects, and texture related attributes like turgidity, toughness and tenderness.

Skholla.in has an extremely dedicated customer care team that responds to queries promptly and ensures that the needs of the customers are met. The online store has a transparent return and refund policy - it keeps customers informed of delivery, payment, refunds and returns.

Skholla.in, based out of Chennai, is a one-stop online shop for all household needs. Its grocery and food products cover an extensive range of categories such as dairy, millets, oils, pulses, staples, spices, snacks, home care and beauty. The e-commerce store sells a wide range of fruits, vegetables and farm produce. Skholla.in is a venture of Swarnatara Collaborations Limited., which is a part of the Swarnatara Group that has business interests in a wide range of sectors including diamonds and jewels, fashions, information technology, travel, logistics and e-commerce.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)