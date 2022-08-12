New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): To celebrate the glorious 75 years of freedom and the beginning of the festive season, SleepX, one of India's leading D2C mattress brands from Sheela Foam Ltd. has announced the Platinum Freedom Sale from August 1 to August 31. The Platinum Freedom Sale will offer exciting discounts and prepaid offers on all mattresses of the SleepX brand.

In an age where half the population is struggling with insomnia, it is important to invest in a good mattress that can lead to improved cardiovascular function, posture, and mental clarity. SleepX also launched a campaign this year 'Good Sleep is your Superpower' portraying the impact of a good night's sleep on one's productivity and well-being during the hours awake.

Independence Day is a perfect opportunity to get rid of your old mattress and enjoy the freedom to choose a new mattress from a wide range of SleepX offerings. The sale commemorates 75 years of India's independence and offers upto 55 per cent discount on mattresses, a 10 per cent Prepaid Off*, and a flat Rs 250 off on using the code INDIA75. Other than this, SleepX is also offering 75 freebies to their 75 prepaid lucky customers once they place their order on SleepX.com. The freebies include exciting products such as bedsheets, comforters, pillows, pillow covers, and there is also a bumper gift which will be a full prepaid amount refund to ONE lucky customer on his/her mattress order. Customers can not just save money by utilizing the offers but also get the best mattress that adds to the comfort and ease of life.

Sumit Sehgal, Business Head, E-commerce, SleepX said, "We believe in putting extra effort in providing our customers the best of Sleep Solutions. We have announced these exciting offers, right from freebies to discounts, to enable our consumers to make a purchase of SleepX for a sound sleep. The Platinum Freedom Sale is to appreciate the loyalty of our existing customers and invite new consumers to experience our product. Since the festive season will bring along a lot of travel and festivity, a quality mattress is essential to have a comfortable night's sleep."

Sheela Group is a leader in Polyurethane (PU) foam. Sheela Group is a multi-billion-rupee entity. It has a nationwide presence in manufacturing PU Foam with a global marketing perspective and an impeccable track record, since 1971. Sheela Group is committed to a onepoint programmed that of bringing comfort, convenience, and luxury to enhance the lifestyle of a modern man.

The winning brands of Sheela Group include: SLEEPWELL-The flagship brand for mattresses and comfort accessories, FEATHER FOAM-A Pure PU Foam; LAMIFLEX-A superior quality POLYETHER/POLYESTER foam for lamination. These are ranked as the largest selling PU foams in the country.

